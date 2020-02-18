Meet the Kolkata-based company that will make set-top boxes for Jio

RREL started only a year ago to manufacture the latest 5G electronic products. Now, it has bagged a contract from Reliance Jio to manufacture set-top boxes.

By Team YS
18th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A subsidiary of Kolkata-based business conglomerate Rashmi Group, electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business Rashmi Rare Earth Ltd started only a year ago to manufacture the latest 5G electronic products. As the CEO of RREL, Sunil Patwari has helped the company expand in sectors like EMS and IoT as well.


In just a year, the company has achieved quite a bit. Today, it claims to be competing with international electronics manufacturing giants such as Foxconn, Dixon, and Flextronics. The biggest milestone – bagging a contract from Reliance Jio to manufacture set-top boxes.


RREL_capsule

Inside India's million-dollar celebrity brands

World Cup Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Cricket and Bollywood – India’s two national obsessions – dominated the celebrity endorsement landscape in 2019. Meet the stars who are leading the pack.


Edwisely is tapping into the science of learning

Edwisely

Edwisely founders

Hyderabad-based Edwisely helps engineering students learn by understanding concepts. The B2B startup enables institutions to offer personalised content using its app.


This teen made a non-invasive way to detect malnutrition

Mohammed Suhail

Mohammed Suhail being congratulated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohammed Suhail, a Class XII dropout, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for his work on detecting malnutrition.


Emily Penn leads a voyage to tackle plastic pollution

emily penn

Emily Penn tells us how she began eXXpedition, a two-year project with 300 women circling the globe, and looking at the plastic in accumulation zones.


Why restaurants are going for a cloud-kitchen model

Cloud Kitchen

Cloud Kitchen versus a real restaurant

Running a restaurant may be glamorous but it costs a pretty penny. In times of online delivery, how does a low-investment cloud kitchen model bode for restaurateurs?


Yabx is simplifying financial access for the un-banked

Yabx

The team of Yabx

Yabx has created financial behavioural models based on AI and machine learning, which can be used by financial institutions to provide credit for underserved segments.


Pure EV is all set to ride on its new electric scooter

Pure EV

Nishanth Dongari, Founder of Pure EV

IIT-Hyderabad incubated Pure EV is manufacturing electric vehicles and lithium battery packs for its own EVs. The startup recently launched a new electric scooter, EPluto 7G.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Harvard-incubated fintech startup by husband-wife duo gives loans to schools and teachers

Tarush Bhalla

This home-grown startup revived a 300-year-old tradition to churn Rs 50 lakh in revenue

Sutrishna Ghosh

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi

Healthcare startup DeepTek records over $1M in revenue within a year of starting up

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Meet the Kolkata-based company that will make set-top boxes for Jio
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Harvard-incubated fintech startup by husband-wife duo gives loans to schools and teachers

Tarush Bhalla

How Bengaluru-based startup Meldoc acts as a virtual personal assistant for doctors

Vishal Krishna

Healthcare startup DeepTek records over $1M in revenue within a year of starting up

Thimmaya Poojary

OYO Workspaces forays into Chennai with Innov8 and Workflo

Team YS

FM Nirmala Sitharaman promises measures to further boost Indian startups

Thimmaya Poojary

About Rs 30,000 Cr tenders cancelled to promote Make in India products: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore