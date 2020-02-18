Meet the Kolkata-based company that will make set-top boxes for Jio

A subsidiary of Kolkata-based business conglomerate Rashmi Group, electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business Rashmi Rare Earth Ltd started only a year ago to manufacture the latest 5G electronic products. As the CEO of RREL, Sunil Patwari has helped the company expand in sectors like EMS and IoT as well.





In just a year, the company has achieved quite a bit. Today, it claims to be competing with international electronics manufacturing giants such as Foxconn, Dixon, and Flextronics. The biggest milestone – bagging a contract from Reliance Jio to manufacture set-top boxes.





Virat Kohli

Cricket and Bollywood – India’s two national obsessions – dominated the celebrity endorsement landscape in 2019. Meet the stars who are leading the pack.





Edwisely founders

Hyderabad-based Edwisely helps engineering students learn by understanding concepts. The B2B startup enables institutions to offer personalised content using its app.





Mohammed Suhail being congratulated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohammed Suhail, a Class XII dropout, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for his work on detecting malnutrition.





Emily Penn tells us how she began eXXpedition, a two-year project with 300 women circling the globe, and looking at the plastic in accumulation zones.





Cloud Kitchen versus a real restaurant

Running a restaurant may be glamorous but it costs a pretty penny. In times of online delivery, how does a low-investment cloud kitchen model bode for restaurateurs?





The team of Yabx

Yabx has created financial behavioural models based on AI and machine learning, which can be used by financial institutions to provide credit for underserved segments.





Nishanth Dongari, Founder of Pure EV

IIT-Hyderabad incubated Pure EV is manufacturing electric vehicles and lithium battery packs for its own EVs. The startup recently launched a new electric scooter, EPluto 7G.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



