OYO Workspaces forays into Chennai with Innov8 and Workflo

OYO Workspaces, the multi-brand managed workspaces solutions provider, has forayed into Chennai with the launch of its two brands – Innov8 and Workflo.





Innov8 is a premium offering of ergonomically designed workspaces created for a better work-life balance while Workflo is a budget-friendly, functional coworking solution catering to the aspirations of a rising India.





The first 400-plus seater Innov8 centre is located at SKCL Techsquare, Guindy while Workflo has opened its first 1,000-plus seater centre at Greeta Towers.









On the launch, Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and SVP – Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia, said,





“As the demand for fully managed flexible workspaces increases year on year, OYO Workspaces is poised to tap into the massive opportunity by providing efficient, connected, and beautiful workspace solutions. These workspaces are carefully curated keeping in mind the preferences of the young and ‘always on’ generation, with a focus on ergonomics, affordability, and convenience, so that entrepreneurs can pursue their ventures with ease.”





Prices at the Innov8 centre in Guindy will start from Rs 13,000 for dedicated private offices. Meeting rooms will cost Rs 700 per hour while conference rooms will be Rs 800 per hour.





The cost per seat starts at Rs 9,000 plus taxes per month.





On the other hand, prices at the Workflo centre start from Rs 6,500 for dedicated private offices while meeting rooms and conference rooms are available for Rs 500 per hour. The cost per seat starts at Rs 5,000 per month.





Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8 said, “Our design element has always been a key differentiator for us, as well as our focus on building a vibrant community of professionals through our in-house networking and community events. Chennai is an emerging hotspot for coworking spaces, and we are encouraged by the initial response.”





As a part of the larger OYO Workspaces family, Workflo is the budget-friendly, functional coworking solution catering to the aspirations of a rising India whereas Innov8 provides premium solutions at an affordable cost.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)