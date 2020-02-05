The hits and misses of Budget 2020

Budget 2020-2021 provided more incentives for the Indian startup ecosystem including Employee Stock Options (ESOPs), GST tax structure, and a seed fund to aid funding for early-stage startups.

Team YS
5th Feb 2020
If Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's latest Union Budget address is anything to go by, India's growing crop of tech-led startups are set to benefit from an improved operating environment.


Budget 2020-2021 provided more incentives for the Indian startup ecosystem including relaxed rules for Employee Stock Options (ESOPs), GST tax structure, and a seed fund to aid funding for early-stage startups.


And, it also laid special emphasis on the use of new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and quantum computing – a major positive for India's tech-oriented startups. On the other hand, this year’s Budget mentioned no structural measures to increase the fund flow into the startup ecosystem – a great need of the hour.


Here's everything Budget 2020 got right for Indian startups and areas it could have done a bit more.


