Why Sudha Murty believes social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour
In an exclusive interaction, Sudha Murty says social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour and innovation should create inclusive, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions.
A WhatsApp chatbot for your coronavirus queries
The WhatsApp chatbot by Haptik uses AI to provide all the self-explanatory messages on coronavirus, creating awareness and dispelling the myths around the virus.
How Woodland became a Rs 1,250Cr brand
First launched in Delhi, Woodland now has over 600 EBOs across the country along with shelf space in 5,500 MBOs. India contributes 75 percent to its Rs 1,250 crore turnover.
This startup focusses on safety with self-defence
Xboom offers self-defence, anti-theft, and GPS tracking products. Its target clientele includes children, women, pets, families, organisations, corporates, and logistics companies.
Top B2B SaaS startups from Kerala
As startups in foodtech, medtech, fintech, and hardware sectors have gained popularity in God’s own country, of late, SaaS startups have also risen to prominence.
Meet personal finance startup Kuvera
Kuvera claims to be India's second-largest personal finance and wealth management startup after Zerodha. It also competes with Paytm Money, ETMoney, and others.
Why Indian startups shouldn't be inspired by Silicon Valley
In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Anand Lunia of IndiaQuotient talks about the Indian middle-class consumer and how startups can build for them.
A machine to improve food production
Distinct Horizon helps farmers place fertilisers deep into the soil using the Urea Deep Placement (UDP) technique, reducing excess use of fertilisers and increasing crop productivity.
