Why Sudha Murty believes social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour

In an exclusive interaction, Sudha Murty says social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour and innovation should create inclusive, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions.









The WhatsApp chatbot by Haptik uses AI to provide all the self-explanatory messages on coronavirus, creating awareness and dispelling the myths around the virus.





Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland

First launched in Delhi, Woodland now has over 600 EBOs across the country along with shelf space in 5,500 MBOs. India contributes 75 percent to its Rs 1,250 crore turnover.





Xboom offers self-defence, anti-theft, and GPS tracking products. Its target clientele includes children, women, pets, families, organisations, corporates, and logistics companies.





As startups in foodtech, medtech, fintech, and hardware sectors have gained popularity in God’s own country, of late, SaaS startups have also risen to prominence.





Kuvera claims to be India's second-largest personal finance and wealth management startup after Zerodha. It also competes with Paytm Money, ETMoney, and others.





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Anand Lunia of IndiaQuotient talks about the Indian middle-class consumer and how startups can build for them.





Santosh Kumar and Ayush Nigam

Distinct Horizon helps farmers place fertilisers deep into the soil using the Urea Deep Placement (UDP) technique, reducing excess use of fertilisers and increasing crop productivity.





