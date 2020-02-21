Why Sudha Murty believes social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour

In an exclusive interaction, Sudha Murty says social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour and innovation should create inclusive, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions.

By Team YS
21st Feb 2020
Sudha Murty on inclusive and sustainable innovations

Sudha Murty

