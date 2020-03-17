Binance, WazirX announce $50M fund to foster growth of Blockchain startups in India

The fund, set up by Binance and Wazir, will incubate and invest in blockchain projects and startups focussed on solving industrial and social problems.

By Tarush Bhalla
17th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global blockchain company Binance and Mumbai-based cryptocurrency startup WazirX on Tuesday said that they have jointly set up a $50 million fund under ‘Blockchain for India’ (backed by BNB, BUSD and WRX digital assets).


The fund will incubate and invest in blockchain projects and startups focussed on solving industrial and social problems through the use of blockchain technology.


In a statement, the companies said that given the tech talent that India has to offer, this Blockchain fund is expected to help fuel the growth of many Indian Blockchain startups and entrepreneurs while encouraging the sustainable growth of the Blockchain startup ecosystem in India.


Binance

The Binance and WazirX team

Also Read

Binance acquires Mumbai-based cryptocurrency startup WazirX


In November of 2019, Binance acquired WazirX with the vision of promoting the use and adoption of Blockchain technologies in India.


The investments will be made predominantly in areas including – fiat-to-digital assets gateway solutions, trading platforms, payment and remittance solutions, digital asset wallets, stablecoins, DeFi platforms, decentralised applications (dApps), and more.


Speaking on the launch of the fund, Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirX, said,  


“We started WazirX with the aim to involve everyone into this technology revolution, and the Blockchain for India fund marks a big step in this direction. India has the biggest tech talent pool in the world. With this fund, we want to encourage and enable more and more founders and teams to come in and BUIDL. This initiative also shows the incredible potential that the Indian blockchain ecosystem has to offer. Apart from funding transformative blockchain projects in India, we look forward to collaborating with other investment funds to grow the ecosystem even further.”


The ‘Blockchain for India’ fund is expected to make investments in both equity and token, ranging from $100,000 to $5 million. The fund will also partner with venture funds in India that are actively investing and supporting the Blockchain ecosystem.


Additionally, the initiative will look to provide mentorship and support to universities and student organisations interested in setting up university blockchain technology incubators.


Under the Blockchain for India initiative, the selected startup founders and teams will get direct access to Binance’s global Blockchain ecosystem comprising of Binance Chain, Binance Cloud, Binance DEX, Binance Launchpad, Binance Research, Binance Academy, amongst other platforms. 


In addition, investee companies are also expected to not only benefit from knowledge and resource sharing but also receive direct mentorship from other founders and leaders within Binance.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] MS Dhoni backs fintech startup KhataBook

Sujata Sangwan

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas

10 quotes by ports tycoon Gautam Adani that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan

Reflection, reframing, resilience – 60 quotes on coping with a crisis

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

'WFH sucks': Remote working to check spread of coronavirus spurs mixed reactions from Indian founders

Rashi Varshney

10 success mantras for AI and ML startups

Ashwin Chalam

Reflection, reframing, resilience – 60 quotes on coping with a crisis

Madanmohan Rao

Fund-raising to be more challenging in 2020: India Startup Outlook Report

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Fintso raises $2.6M in maiden round

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] MS Dhoni backs fintech startup KhataBook

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru