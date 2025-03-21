Al for all: VideoSDK introduces NAMO open-source real-time speech model with 20x cost reduction

Imagine running high-performance real-time AI directly on your phone without relying on the cloud, compromising privacy, or paying the high costs of traditional AI solutions. Surat-based VideoSDK makes this possible. The live video infrastructure company’s real-time AI operates on both on-device and cloud models, enabling 20x cost reduction and unprecedented accessibility across highly regulated industries like banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare.

Today, businesses struggle to provide a seamless experience when interacting with customers via phone—whether for onboarding, verification, or service support. Relying on human agents is not scalable, and language barriers create further challenges. Current automation tools fall short because they rely on outdated voice-to-text-to-voice pipelines, adding latency, cost, and privacy risks.

At the heart of this innovation, VideoSDK’s end-to-end speech AI transforms conversational AI. Unlike traditional speech models that rely on intermediate speech-to-text conversion, VideoSDK’s real-time models process speech directly by leveraging a small speech language model to make interactions faster, accurate, and natural.

How VideoSDK is a key differentiator

Unlike traditional AI which grapples with balancing performance, security, and cost, VideoSDK’s hybrid AI architecture combines on-device intelligence with cloud-based large models. On-device AI, powered by on-device Graphics Processing Unit acceleration, executes tasks locally, reducing cloud dependency and ensuring data privacy. Cloud AI reasoning handles complex subtasks, breaking down large problems into manageable chunks for faster responses. This seamless collaboration allows AI inference to happen in real time without latency or security risks.

VideoSDK’s real-time AI framework is designed for a wide range of enterprise applications, including Universal AI Agent, AI Voice, and AI Vision. These components ensure businesses can deploy AI solutions that fit their specific needs, from real-time customer interactions to AI-powered compliance workflows. VideoSDK empowers companies to develop their own AI models. Enterprises lower costs by eliminating expensive cloud-based processing fees through local execution. They scale AI solutions seamlessly without infrastructure bottlenecks. On-device AI reduces data transfer risks, ensuring full compliance with global regulations.

“Our vision is simple: AI should adapt to people, not the other way around. While everyone is building AI, we’re making it accessible, scalable, and secure for everyone while making it real-time. By open-sourcing our technology, we’re enabling businesses to take control of their AI, ensuring privacy, efficiency, and real-time performance,” says Sagar Kava, Co-founder, VideoSDK.

One of the biggest challenges in AI adoption is the high cost of training and fine-tuning models for industry-specific applications. VideoSDK addresses this by making AI development far more accessible and cost-effective.

Businesses can train AI models for as little as $1,000, significantly lowering the barrier to entry. Additionally, enterprises can fine-tune AI for their specific needs for just $100, allowing rapid adaptation to industry demands.

Whether it’s financial services, healthcare, or customer-specific AI, VideoSDK’s fast domain adaptation ensures that businesses can deploy AI models tailored to their industry requirements—without excessive costs or infrastructure constraints.

“With the power of speech-to-speech AI and multimodal real-time intelligence with vision capabilities, we are not just improving conversations but revolutionising entire industries. This technology enables AI to understand, respond, and adapt in real-time with contextual awareness like never before. By making it open-source, we are breaking down barriers, democratising access, and giving businesses full control over their AI strategies. AI should not be limited to a few—it should be available to everyone, seamlessly integrating into workflows and redefining efficiency at scale,” says Arjun Kava, Co-founder and CEO, VideoSDK.

Transforming BFSI with smarter, safer, faster banking

Companies can create their own AI agents using VideoSDK’s open-source real-time voice and video AI to automate critical financial operations. AI-powered virtual agents can:

Call for debt collection – Automate reminders, negotiate payment plans, and reduce collection time with AI-driven voice AI interactions.

Verify claims instantly – Analyse speech patterns and detect inconsistencies using voice AI for fast and accurate claim verification.

Assist in claim processing – Automate customer interactions through video AI-powered engagement, ensuring faster resolutions.

Support personalised wealth guidance – Provide AI-driven financial insights through voice AI, tailored to individual customer profiles.

Streamline loan onboarding – Help customers with document submission, verification, and approval processes through voice and video AI interactions.

Redefining healthcare

AI agents built with VideoSDK’s AI can enhance patient care by managing real-time interactions, reducing hospital workloads, and improving adherence to medical protocols. Here’s how:

Schedule appointments efficiently – Automate booking and rescheduling through voice AI to enhance patient engagement.

Follow-up on discharges – Monitor patients post-discharge using voice AI, ensuring smooth recovery and reducing readmissions.

Remind patients about medication – Provide real-time alerts through voice AI to improve adherence and prevent health complications.

Notify about upcoming visits – Reduce no-shows by sending automated voice AI-powered reminders to patients.

VideoSDK’s real-time AI already transforms industries. AI voice assistants deliver hyper-accurate, latency-free voice recognition for call centres, financial services, and smart devices. AI video analysis enables real-time video processing for security, surveillance, and compliance automation. Multilingual AI expands AI-driven communication to global markets without language barriers.

Companies like Groww-In, Digio, Fi-Money, and Okadoc are already using this technology to improve their operations.

The way forward

AI is not just about automation. It gives people and businesses the power to create their own intelligent solutions. VideoSDK sets the stage for AI adoption across industries, with future developments including AI-powered security enhancements, multilingual AI expansions, and AI-driven edge computing for next-generation mobile applications. With global AI demand surging, VideoSDK leads the transition toward privacy-first, cost-efficient AI solutions.

Backed by $1.2 million in seed funding from GVFL and other strategic investors, VideoSDK rapidly expands its real-time AI infrastructure. The company has already gained recognition for its privacy-first AI approach, setting new standards in enterprise AI security and efficiency.

In a world where AI is often expensive, restrictive, and cloud-dependent, VideoSDK proves that AI should be yours to control, on your device, on your terms, and at a fraction of the cost.