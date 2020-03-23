How China is using tech to continue its streak of zero new coronavirus cases

On February 4, China saw its highest number of domestic new cases of the novel coronavirus, at over 3,800. Today, that number has fallen to zero. But neither the Chinese government nor its people are taking any risks as the COVID-19 outbreak has become a pandemic, and the country could import new cases from flights into the country.





According to a Twitter thread by Hanson Hu, an investment manager at Chinese fund Morningside Venture Capital, stringent measures are in place at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. He tweets that passengers are not just wearing face masks, but some are also wearing protective eye cover and even hazmat suits.





Left Bangalore last night and just landed in Shanghai today afternoon. I am surprised by how Pudong Airport and this metro city has been running, under the #COVIDー19 challenge. Here are some of my observations:



Key words: Color card, QR code, Self-protection.

(Thread) pic.twitter.com/Iz96tuqAkC — Hanson Hu (胡海川) (@hanson_hhc) March 21, 2020









Earlier, China implemented a system of Health Code on which users could sign up through apps like Alipay or WeChat. The system assigns three colour codes to people based on their travel history, time spent in outbreak hotspots, and potential exposure. Residents are now being allowed to resume work if they have a green health code and a normal body temperature.





Many restaurants, residential apartments, hotels, and other establishments use this colour code to decide whether an individual can be permitted on their premises. The system is also used by the authorities to track people who show coronavirus symptoms.





Tech for good, tech in crisis



So in China the Wechat and Alipay had and has the health QR code to check where you have been, if you might be in contact with someone and decides. If you can travel freely



Maybe scary, but very efficient and on the spot so…https://t.co/kIIcYUbSCv — MichaelBoevink 布 纷 奇 (@mpmboevink) March 20, 2020

Even to check in at a hotel, users need to provide details of their travel history. Hanson tweets,





"To enter hotel, must test temperature and leave name & contact. To check in, I need to scan this QR code to fill a form about health status &travel history in past 14 days."





As tweeted by Hanson and others, many taxis in China require users to scan a QR code in order to determine if they are allowed to travel or should be quarantined instead. Drivers often seal off the first row of the car from the rear seats to avoid the spread of infection, if any.





This is Chinese taxi to take measures to prevent and control the new coronavirus。Plastic sheeting separates the passengers from the driver. Each passenger is required to scan the code to register for the government to track their movements pic.twitter.com/UN0hH1cNEZ — YOYO (@YOYO63603737) March 1, 2020

Many Chinese building owners have now reportedly been ordering holographic lift buttons in order to avoid touching surfaces that may harbour the COVID-19 virus. Easpeed Technology, a Chinese new media solution provider, says the device works by projecting the image of buttons in the air, which the users can 'touch'. The company claims that the technology can be fitted to any elevator and has a response time of less than 30 milliseconds. However, the technology is also relatively expensive at $2,000. Others, however, are making use of QR codes to summon the elevator.





13/

No-touch elevator(to avoid virus spread from hands) experience in hotel:



Scaned this QR code using WeChat, a MiniApp asked me which floor I wanted to go. Elevator came to my floor after that. Stepped inside and didn't have to do anything before stepping out at target floor. pic.twitter.com/1WObYjDaQh — Hanson Hu (胡海川) (@hanson_hhc) March 22, 2020





Though China has begun to loosen its two-month lockdown, residents from only those compounds deemed virus-free in Wuhan—ground zero of the outbreak—are allowed to leave their homes. Authorities at airports including Guangzhou and Shanghai have said they will begin testing all international arrivals for coronavirus. Currently, the passengers are segregated into high- and low-risk categories.





China has over 81,000 reported cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll at 3,270. The new epicentre of the pandemic is Europe where many countries including Germany, France and Spain being under lockdown. Italy has been the hardest hit with over 5,400 people reported dead on March 23. In India, the number of cases has risen to 415 on Monday, triggering seven deaths due to COVID-19 complications, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)