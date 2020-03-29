Coronavirus: How you can improve your efficiency if you are working from home

As the coronavirus outbreak grows, more companies are requesting their employees to work from home. Normally, there are organisations that delegate a single work-from-home day each week but what happens when it becomes a mandate? While it’s a dream for many workers, there are another set of people that find it a ladder difficult to climb.





If you’re someone who is not used to working from home, the temporary norm can make you feel lost, unproductive, and isolated. Well, we feel you.





Working from home for most people means chilling in sweats or pajamas all day, laying on the couch, snacking often, catching up on a web series, or simply pretending to work. Let’s be realistic: following the same pattern everyday can get monotonous.





To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office and keep your spirits up.

8 tips to boost productivity while working from home

1. Wake up on time

The first step to ensure productivity is by following your normal morning routine. Set an alarm and wake up at a time you usually do. Though it can be tempting to turn that alarm off and continue sleeping, refrain from doing so. Use this time to shower, do chores, exercise, meditate, or cook a meal. Setting a consistent routine will make you feel more accountable to yourself.

2. Keep regular working hours

Though most companies want their employees to log in and log out as per their respective schedules, there are some companies that are lenient in their approach for people working from home. However, we would suggest that if the latter is the case, consider setting a work-from-home schedule that you can adhere to. Speak to your boss and ask him/her when he/she needs you to be available. Besides this, check your email regularly and communicate with partners and clients.

3. Don’t take long breaks

Taking regular breaks can become a habit. Though it’s important to leave your screen and move around like you would at office, don’t do that too often. It can hamper your productivity. Instead, keep work and personal time separate. Utilise lunch breaks, tea breaks, and post-work hours to catch up with family, a friend, or on a hobby.

4. Dedicated workspace

A lot of people misunderstand ‘work from home’ as ‘work from bed’. Don’t let that happen to you as it can take a huge toll on your productivity. If you can manage a makeshift, dedicated workplace, and a desk and chair, nothing like it. We promise you’ll feel more alert, productive, and organised.

5. Dress like you’re going to work

Ditch the jammies and put on your regular work attire. If you feel funny wearing formals at home, how about jeans and a tee? Though comfort at home is important, it can make you feel sleepy and sluggish. When you’re dressed appropriately, psychologically you will be more prepared to start work.

6. Use technology for meetings

Owing to a myriad of software options available, virtual meetings are a thing now. Instead of postponing meetings that were already scheduled, run them as usual using Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, or GoToMeeting.





7. Create a to-do list

A sure-shot way to be consistently productive through the day is by planning your work. List the things you plan to do and tick them off at the end of the day. This will not just give you a feeling of accomplishment before you go to bed but will also boost your morale to take on the next day.

8. Childcare

With schools declaring holidays as well, your kids are likely to be home too. While you don’t want them to be a distraction amidst your busy schedule, don’t isolate them completely. Stock up on books and puzzles to keep them educated and entertained throughout this period.

(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)