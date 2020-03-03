[Funding alert] Fintech startup Leap Finance raises $5.5M led by Sequoia India

Co-founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni, Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar, Leap Finance offers education loans to students based on the students’ future income.

By Tarush Bhalla
3rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based fintech startup Leap Finance recently said that it has raised $5.5 million in a round led by Sequoia India. The round also saw participation from leading angels including - Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO, Incred, as well as Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, Cred, among others.


Co-founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar, Leap Finance offers education loans to students based on the students’ future income. According to the startup, its engine takes into account several alternatives and derived data points to predict future income potential.


Leap Finance

Founders of Leap Finance - Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar

Also Read

[Funding Alert] NBFC InCred raises Rs 600 Cr in Series A


Speaking on the problem the startup is solving, Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder of Leap Finance, said,


“Indian students make up for 25 percent of a class in many top graduate programmes in the US. These are smart, hard-working students who got in the best programmes and have a great future ahead. Yet, the education loans they avail of are at interest rates twice as high as their American peers. This disparity stems from systemic inefficiencies and lack of innovation.”


To counter this, he added, Leap Finance has innovated on multiple dimensions - technology, financial structuring, and risk - to bring down the interest rate and improve customer experience.


Speaking on the investment, Ashish Agrawal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India LLP, said,


“Indian students studying abroad today spend $15 billion annually and we estimate an annual credit need for more than $5 billion against this. This attractiveness of the market, strong founder-market fit, and Leap’s mission-driven team are what led to our belief in an early partnership with them.”


The fintech startup claims to offer loans to students who are starting graduate studies in the US in the upcoming fall season (2020), at interest rates starting as low as 8 percent. According to the startup, its loans offer full study cost coverage and require no collateral.


“Indian students are increasingly pursuing the best global education and global careers. Many of our most inspiring leaders - from Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai, have walked this path. We want to be backers of the next generation of promising students, irrespective of their family background or means. A competitive financing product is the first offering and sets the base for our larger vision to become a cross-border neobank,” said Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, Leap Finance.


Currently, Leap supports more than 150 US schools and is looking to finance 1000 students in the upcoming fall season. Further, the startup today has a 25-member strong team.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

Future of Work 2020: Gojek explains how it gets more orders than Zomato, Swiggy

Sindhu MV

These inspiring quotes by InMobi Founder Naveen Tewari are sure to motivate the entrepreneur in you

Trisha Medhi

This Delhi-based startup has an answer to shortage of face masks for coronavirus outbreak

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
This startup is solving shortage of face masks for coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Audiobook review: ‘Everyday Chanakya’ takes a leaf out of Chanakya’s book to help the youth navigate the maze of corporate life

Apoorva Puranik

Pine Labs ropes in former PayU exec Amrish Rau as CEO

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm secures insurance brokerage licence, plans to leverage offline merchant base

Tarush Bhalla

Eight Roads Ventures appoints Shirish Belapure to focus on life sciences

Trisha Medhi

OPPO ventures into fintech, launches app for mutual funds, loans, and insurance

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Intercity transport startup gogoBus raises investment from ixigo, others

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore