Future of Work 2020: Why PhonePe’s Navneet Nair believes design-led companies make more money and profit

At YourStory's Future of Work 2020, Navneet Nair, Director of Product Design, PhonePe, spoke about how design can influence a company’s profit.

By Sujata Sangwan
6th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart-owned digital payments startup PhonePe is among the largest fintech companies in India with a network of 200 million users. Catering to consumers, merchants, and financial services, the Bengaluru-based startup has linked over 120 million bank accounts and has more than 60 million cards saved on its platform.


Operating across 400 cities in India, PhonePe also enables 10 lakh kirana or mom-and-pop stores across 300 cities to provide ATM services to customers. 


And powering these are its design, which facilitated its reach and adoption across India.


Speaking about the design value for a company at the third edition of YourStory's Future of Work, India's largest product-design-tech conference, Navneet Nair, Director of Product Design of PhonePe, said design can influence profits. 


Navneet, who has been designing software for about 20 years, quoted a report by McKinsey, which shows that design-led companies made more money and profit than non-design-led companies.


PhonePe Navneet Nair
Also Read

Future of Work: How to build trust among customers, expand digital payments reach, explains PhonePe’s Rahul Chari


Navneet said, "At PhonePe, we make our designs more value-centred, which means it adds value to the organisation as well as to our users.” 

 

According to him, business-centred design doesn’t focus on the user; it only focuses on the profit. And if designers today look at user-centred design, it conflicts with the needs of the organisation. 


This is where value-centred design comes into the picture because “when your product/design has a core value, it’s not just innovative, but also meets a real need”, Navneet said.


In line with its vision of democratising digital payments for the masses, PhonePe recently launched the PhonePe ATM service in Delhi-NCR, enabling neighbourhood stores to act as ATMs for its customers.


Navneet said people are often inconvenienced due to the unavailability of banking ATMs in their vicinity or ATMs that are out of order.


With the new offering, customers in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the ‘Stores’ tab, and click on the ‘PhonePe ATM’ icon to locate nearby shops that offer this facility. Once there, all customers need to do is click the ‘Withdraw’ button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app. Once the amount is transferred, the merchant gives the customer cash for  the amount transferred.


The payments brand recently raised about Rs 427.25 crore from its parent firm in another round of funding to compete against the likes of Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and others in the burgeoning payments segment in India. 


(Edited by Diya Koshy George and Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa

Team YS

[Funding alert] Coffee startup Sleepy Owl raises series A round led by Rukam Capital

Trisha Medhi

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

YES Bank placed under moratorium, RBI supersedes board

Press Trust of India

Art for celebration, community, and cause – how the Whitefield Art Collective promotes environmental sustainability

Madanmohan Rao

15 inspiring quotes by Dilip Shanghvi, the man who built India's most valuable pharma company

Sujata Sangwan

With cryptocurrency back in the field, new ground opens for startups and investors to innovate

Thimmaya Poojary

Future of Work 2020: Zilingo’s Dhruv Kapoor on how the ecommerce unicorn built tech for scaling

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai