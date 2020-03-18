Google Cloud appoints Karan Bajwa as India MD

Google on Wednesday said it has appointed former IBM executive Karan Bajwa as the Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.





He will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud's portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite, a statement said.





Google Cloud's field sales, partner, and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to him, it added.





"I look forward to extending Google’s global momentum in India. Leveraging cloud computing technology to modernise and scale for growth is on the agenda of almost every enterprise CEO and CIO, and Google Cloud is committed to helping every organisation accelerate their digital transformation," Bajwa said.





Bajwa will also work towards Google Cloud's engagement with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).









"Karan is a veteran in the industry with a proven track record of building and growing successful enterprise businesses," Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in the Asia-Pacific region, said.





Bajwa's experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud's business, partners, and customers as it embarks on this next phase of growth, Harshman added.





Some of Google Cloud customers in India include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Indiamart, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Prudential, L&T Finance, LIC HFL, Manipal Hospitals, OYO Hotels and Homes, Truecaller, and Wipro.





Earlier this month, the company announced its plans to expand presence in India by launching a cloud region in Delhi, adding to its Mumbai region which was opened in 2017.





Bajwa joins Google Cloud from IBM where he served as managing director for India and South Asia.





Prior to IBM, he worked with Microsoft for nine years, his last role being the Managing Director for the company's operations in India. He has also worked with Cisco Systems in India and Singapore.





(Edited by Suman Singh)