Hero Cycles earmarks Rs 100 Cr contingency fund to deal with coronavirus pandemic

With the COVID-19 outbreak expected to unleash long-term economic consequences, Hero Cycles announced that it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate its impact on partners and the community at large.

By Trisha Medhi
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hero Cycles, on Tuesday, said it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on partners and the community at large.


Incorporated in 1966, the company has units in Ludhiana (Punjab), Bihta (Bihar) & Ghaziabad (UP). Hero Cycles also exports to various countries in Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.


Pankaj M Munjal, chairman HMC, a Hero Motors Company said in a statement,


"We understand that long-term lockdowns are bound to impact the supply chains and livelihoods associated with our business. At such a time, we want to make sure that we do our best in cushioning our partners, distributors, associates, employees as well as the communities we work in, against economic troubles. As an organisation that stands for the principles of business with a humane approach, we are allocating Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help the entire ecosystem around our organisation survive this crisis."
Pankaj M Munjal

Pankaj M Munjal , chairman HMC

Also Read

Coronavirus live update: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing, GST return deadline to June 30


The organization has also reached out to the governments in states where it has major facilities (Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) to extend any help required by authorities in addressing the crisis. Hero Motor Company’s international subsidiaries are undertaking a similar exercise in the UK & Germany where they have significant presence.


Hero Cycles has also set up an emergency monitoring cell headed by Pankaj Munjal to closely monitor the economic repercussions of the pandemic and, its impact on the organisational supply chains.


The cell is overseeing planning of supply chain resumption as and when the situation normalises, medical support for employees and their families, and support for communities around key manufacturing facilities, the company said.


The company is also ensuring that all its employees comply with the requisite social distancing norms for this condition and propagate a collective social responsibility. The organization has therefore mandated work from home for all possible functions and is ensuring business continuity through its state-of-the-art IT systems.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Pune-based Mylab’s COVID-19 low-cost PCR kit makes detection faster

Shreya Ganguly

How AWS helped Trapyz speed up customer segment creation time by 300 percent

Team YS

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] CoinDCX raises $3M in Series A round led by Polychain Capital, Bain Capital Ventures

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How will COVID-19 affect startup funding
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sensex recovers 693 pts amid govt measures to aid coronavirus-hit economy

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] CoinDCX raises $3M in Series A round led by Polychain Capital, Bain Capital Ventures

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus live update: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing, GST return deadline to June 30

Debolina Biswas

Singapore-based big data and AI startup Advance.ai expands to India with offices in Bengaluru and Delhi

Sampath Putrevu

Pune-based Mylab’s COVID-19 low-cost PCR kit makes detection faster

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] B2B online marketplace Excess2Sell raises $1M

Trisha Medhi

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru