In the digital age, design plays a very crucial role in organisations, especially if the company has an online presence or is backed by tech. Good design helps build visual impact for brands among customers.





This is where graphic designers come in. Designers play an important role in communicating the brand to clients and customers. They combine ideas with design software to create and build eye-catching and outstanding designs for startups and businesses.





If you would like to tell a startup's story through design, then here are some openings for you.

Bounce

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: not specified





Last-mile mobility platform Bounce is looking for someone who can give a visual identity to the brand’s communication. The candidate will be responsible for designing the communication and content pieces that will go out to customers on different platforms like social media, in-app and push notifications, website, hoardings, brochures, and other offline marketing collaterals.





Swiggy

Graphic/ Visual Designer

Experience needed: not specified





At Swiggy, the candidate is required to conceptualise and execute great designs while mentoring a small team of graphic designers. Their responsibilities include creating aesthetic and effective visual designs for campaigns, offline and online, and other internal design requirements. They are expected to be proactive enough to always be on top of all the branding activities being executed, ensuring that there is always that indelible stamp of Swiggy on every touch point of the brand.





Urban Company (Formerly UrbanClap)

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 3-5 years





At this service provider startup, the candidate is required to have strong foundational design sensibilities, and an intent to learn about creative effectiveness and storytelling. The job responsibilities include collaborating with business marketing teams to translate business growth targets into platform-specific, persuasive and creative assets to drive conversion in-app and across digital platforms. S/he also needs to design for marketing assets such as in-app banners, social media ads, print ads, BTL collateral website graphics, and events. S/he will also take care of internal needs such as business cards, stationery, posters, t-shirts, welcome kits, flyers, handbooks, and signage.





Paytm

Graphic/ Visual Designer

Experience needed: not specified





As a visual designer at Paytm, the candidate will be responsible for creating design solutions that have a high visual impact. The role involves understanding requirements and needs before making design decisions. These designs will be used for a huge variety of products and activities, such as websites, advertising, books, magazines, posters, computer games, product packaging, exhibitions and displays, corporate communications, and corporate identity. This work at the fintech startup demands creative flair, up-to-date knowledge of industry software, and a professional approach to time, costs and deadlines.





Meesho

Senior Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 4 years





Meesho is looking for someone who can shape its brand and the graphic design scope of its initiatives and manage the visual design language in the design team. The candidate's key responsibilities include collaborating with cross-functional internal teams to define and execute brand and design requirements. S/he is also required to create and manage brand standardisation, and ensure that the design is creative, consistent, and high quality.





