How Labyrinth Technologies leverages AWS to handle 12 million requests on its platform

By Team YS
31st Mar 2020
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

View Brand Publisher

Labyrinth Technologies is an end-to-end Machine Learning (ML) company that specialises in image on video applications, and working with text, sensor data and recommendations. In the three years since its foundation, it has helped companies across varied sectors solve several ML-related problems.


The Bengaluru-based company recently launched one of its products for India called Verizy -- an identity verification platform that allows companies to quickly onboard users and vouch for their identity.


Verizy uses AI-driven proprietary algorithms to reduce manual KYC costs by carrying multiple level checks in a safe and efficient manner, and ensuring that cumbersome compliance processes that require massive amounts of data entry and verification are carried out in a short time. Its special biometric facial recognition and precise data extraction ensures the minimisation of fraud and identity theft. Verizy can also assist customers with government database cross-reference checks and provide analytics across platforms, regions and customer segments to ensure that platforms’ user bases can keep growing in a smooth way.


“All the solutions that we have built for our customers have been on AWS, including the development of Verizy from the ground up,” said Vishal Shekkar, Co-founder and Head of Technology at Labyrinth Technologies.


Feature
“Apart from the fundamental services like Amazon EC2, Amazon S3 and all the security services like Amazon VPC and AWS IAM, we leverage AWS Elastic Beanstalk. As we are a small team, DevOps is something that falls out of our bandwidth. Elastic Beanstalk helps automate that for us,” said Shekkar.


Watch how in the last 10 months, Verizy has handled about 12 million requests using the power of AWS.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

