PM Modi announces Janta Curfew amid rising coronavirus cases

In a televised broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.





Rutvik Doshi, Managing Director of Inventus Capital India, talks about his journey as an investor, and the common traits of a 100X founder.





Founding Partners of Zeolyt, Rohit Dak, Pawan Borar, and Pankaj Thakkar

Rohit Dak, Managing Partner of Zeolyt Accelerator, speaks about the need for another accelerator, what his team looks for, and how it benefits early-stage startups.





Team FindMyHealth

Bengaluru-based FindMyHealth is a web platform that uses artificial intelligence to create personalised and preventive ayurvedic healthcare solutions.





founder Aarul Malviya

Mash Virtual created a platform for information, engagement, and networking, which supports schools, students, teachers, parents, tutors, and service providers.





A study suggests that women’s entrepreneurship at its full potential can add 150-170 million new jobs and exponentially contribute to India’s economic growth.





myUDAAN Founders, Ravindra Singh and Anil Pereira

Ravindra Singh and Anil Pereira's social impact startup myUDAAN aims to provide accessibility, assistance, and mobility to people with disabilities.





