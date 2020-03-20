PM Modi announces Janta Curfew amid rising coronavirus cases

In a televised broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

By Team YS
20th Mar 2020
PM Narendra Modi announces Janta Curfew

Modi, coronavirus

In a televised broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.


