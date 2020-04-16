Coronavirus updates for April 16

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, many countries in lockdown are now hoping to lift some restrictions as the spread of the virus slows down in Europe. India, meanwhile, will continue to observe the nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 3.





According to Worldometer, the total number of positive cases in India have crossed 12,700, with over 420 deaths reported. In Maharashtra, 23 cops tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases in the state cross 2,000. In Delhi, a food delivery executive tested positive and 72 families with whom he had been in contact have been put in quarantine.





With the restrictions expected to ease for certain industries after April 20, ecommerce majors such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have said that the sale of electronic items like mobile phones, refrigerators, and laptops will be allowed from April 30.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly assessed the novel coronavirus' impact on the Indian economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reportedly entailed the possibility of a second economic stimulus package.









According to US President Donald Trump, the country has passed the peak on the new coronavirus infections. More than 630,000 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and 28,000 have died. These figures are highest in the world. A total of 22 million people have filed for jobless claims — around 1/8th of the total US workforce.

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: How BigBasket, Swiggy, and Zomato are working to find a balance on uneven footing





The nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus has led to a spurt in on-demand, doorstep delivery of essential goods. However, the broken supply chain and logistics network mean it isn’t business as usual. But it’s essential to fix these problems as India readies for extended confinement.





Waiving fees, relaxing policies: Amazon India announces steps to help sellers hit due to coronavirus lockdown





To support and stand by Amazon India’s 600,000 sellers which include MSMEs as well as women sellers, artisans and weavers, the ecommerce giant is taking several steps amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





YourStory SMB Week: Manufacturing SMBs bat for cost-saving through cloud technology amidst coronavirus lockdown





During YourStory’s SMB week, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), industry leaders from the manufacturing sector came together on a WhatsApp chat to discuss how SMBs can optimise costs in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Clensta's bath and shampoo solutions promise to keep you clean without using water





In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Founder of Clensta, tells us how the startup’s waterless bath and shampoo solutions are aiding the battle against coronavirus.





Ola offers tech platform Ola Connects free-of-cost to governments to help fight COVID-19





Ride-hailing unicorn Ola has launched Ola Connects, a comprehensive navigation, networking, control, and tracking solution, which can be deployed in various use-cases by governments and its agencies.





Healthcare startup Anabio is keeping people safe from coronavirus with its anti-viral spray





Bengaluru-based Anabio has come up with an anti-viral spray called Viroblock, which can be used on masks, PPEs, clothes, furniture, etc., to prevent infection.





Coronavirus: This Assam startup is teaching people how to make face masks at home





To help curb the spread of coronavirus, Brahmaputra Fables is teaching people how to make masks with easily available local material.





Netflix stock and subscribers surge as coronavirus forces people to stay home and 'chill'





Netflix is one of the biggest gainers of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the world. The streaming giant seems insulated from the effects of COVID-19 so far.





Startups, VCs, MPs, corporates offer 308 innovations in the first COVID-19 National Action Group video call





In the first meeting of Parliamentarians with Innovators (PI India) COVID-19 Action Group that took place via a video conference on Wednesday, close to 308 solutions across health, public provisions, and income for the poor were proposed.





Coronavirus: Zostel allows anytime, anywhere travel packages to help its partners





Subsequent legs of the initiative will see partner ventures listing their business on Zostel platform which will enable them to sell their services on credit.





This engineering dropout’s medtech startup is supplying medical air to ventilators





Founded by Siddharth Rajvanshi in 2018, Ahmedabad-based Technik Spirits is a medical air, vacuum, and oxygen systems manufacturing company.





Coronavirus: Delivery executive in Delhi tests positive, 72 placed in quarantine





The restaurant delivery executive, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.





Coronavirus: Industry leaders trace route back to normalcy in Karnataka; submit report





Industry giants including Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Accel’s Prashanth Prakash, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola, Hari Menon, Founder, BigBasket have sent a report to the Karnataka government on ways to kickstart the economy.





Coronavirus: Stockholm-based ebook streaming platform Storytel launches free service for Indians





Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Storytel says it aims to make the world a more creative place with great stories to be shared anytime, anywhere, and by anyone.





Coronavirus: STPI waives off four-month rent for companies operating from their centres





Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says this move will benefit 200 small and medium IT/ITeS units supporting 3,000 direct jobs in times of coronavirus lockdown.





Ernakulam’s mobile ‘Bandhu Clinic’ screens hundreds of migrant workers daily for coronavirus





Set up in a mini-van, Bandhu Clinic is a screening unit which is helping in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.





This 82-year-old man’s contribution to fighting coronavirus has moved the nation





The Kolkata-based octogenarian made a contribution of Rs 10,000 from the money saved from his pension to the PM-CARES Fund.





How to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic without feeling depressed





Here are some positive and proactive steps we can take to thrive and flourish as individuals and as a part of the larger community during the time of coronavirus.





Teleconsultation can be a Boon for Expectant Mothers & Kids during the Lockdown





Access to healthcare consultation can be an issue during the times of a lockdown. This is when teleconsultation can prove to be a convenient solution, especially in the case of expectant mothers.





Restrict business activities only to essential goods: CAIT to ecommerce traders





Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, has urged traders to desist from trading non-essential goods on any platform, otherwise they will have to face the penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, which has been made part of the guidelines.





Retailers' body seeks permission for contactless home delivery of goods





After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came out with guidelines for ecommerce players to operate, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Wednesday urged the government to consider allowing all forms of home delivery of goods in a contactless manner.





Ecommerce, logistics cos play critical role in supply of essential items, services: Kant





Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who is heading the Empowered Group (EG-6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations, interacted with representatives from companies like Uber India, Ola Cabs, and Urban Company.





Google launches 'journalism relief fund' to help local news outlets





Google said Wednesday it will launch an emergency fund to help local news outlets struggling to maintain operations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.





Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots





With 71 positive coronavirus cases and three deaths reported in Bengaluru, the city's civic agency has declared 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots, municipal officials said.