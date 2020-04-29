Coronavirus updates for April 29

A team of researchers at IIT Mandi carried out a study that lists eight states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, that should not lift the lockdown after May 3. The study also predicts that Kerala and Karnataka are likely to shift from red to blue zone by the beginning of next month. This comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus related deaths in India crossed 1,000. The total number of cases crossed 31,000, according to Worldometer.





Over a month after the lockdown was announced, the Home Ministry has come up with new guidelines, allowing asymptomatic migrant labourers and stranded people to go back home in buses. West Bengal has announced plans to allow partial lifting of restrictions in green and orange zones from Monday, while Punjab has decided to continue with the curfew for two more weeks, albeit with a four-hour relaxation everyday.





India's economic front is in dire straits. While on one hand, IndiGo reversed its decision to not cut April salaries of most employees, SpiceJet told its pilots that they won't be getting any salaries for April and May as the airline industry has been grounded. Swiss Bank UBS has projected that India's economy will contract by 3.1 percent if the lockdown is extended till June-end. Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramaniam warned that India should plan for "substantially negative economic growth" as well as finance a Rs 10 trillion economic stimulus package.









[Startup Bharat] How Chennai-based Boonbox is supplying essentials to rural areas during COVID-19 lockdown





Chennai-based last-mile delivery startup Boonbox has repurposed its business model due to the coronavirus, and is now supplying essentials in rural areas.





This Chennai-based startup is enabling remote monitoring of coronavirus patients





Chennai-based HELYXON has developed AI-enabled tools 98.6 Fever Watch and OXY 2 to allow doctors to monitor patients digitally.





Coronavirus cravings: condoms, dosas, pregnancy kits, and people, here’s what India is Dunzo-ing





The lockdown due to coronavirus has seen a demand for essential services. Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo observed its average order value increase by 4x.





Masks, meeting apps, and more: Here’s what India searched online during the coronavirus lockdown





Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’, which is more homebound, lonely, and limited.





Zoho Corp launches slew of apps for various stakeholders to fight coronavirus crisis





Zoho Corp has launched apps to serve Indian schools, governments, communities, gig workers, and NGOs to redefine their businesses in times of coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Flipkart forms partnership with Meru to deliver essentials and grocery





The partnership enhances delivery options for Flipkart while Meru drivers have the opportunity of generating additional income amidst coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Amazon India launches Special Fund to help SMB partners in logistics





The Fund will support delivery service partners and transportation partners associated with Amazon, and provide financial aid for the month of April 2020.





Coronavirus: This startup is solving cardiac arrest woes with a matchbox-sized ECG monitor





The Dehradun-based startup is now developing a ventilator, based on frugal engineering for Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome with pressure and volume controls.





Coronavirus: Got over 3.5 lakh requests for laptops, mobile phones, consumer electronics, says Paytm Mall





Amid the nationwide lockdown, citizens wishlist mobile phones, trimmers, laptops, and other consumer electronics.





How Project Setu is making information accessible to all during the coronavirus outbreak





Project Setu was started to battle all kinds of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring that authentic information reached the masses.





Blogs and books: Here's what entrepreneurs are reading during the lockdown





If you’ve been wondering what entrepreneurs have been reading lately, here’s a lowdown on some of their favourite blogs and books.





Coronavirus: Telangana prisoners produce 9,000 face masks, 3,000 litres of sanitiser daily





Telangana Prisons Department is selling face masks and sanitisers under ‘My Nation’ brand.





Low income, high responsibilities: COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of single, urban women





Apart from fragile mental health conditions, there is also now the pressing concern of salary cuts, no appraisal/KRA, and freelancers being thrown out of work.





Govt extends easier work from home connectivity norms for IT, BPO firms till July 31





Nasscom said the decision to extend the timelines on relaxed norms for other service providers (OSPs) to facilitate 'work from home' will help IT and BPO firms plan their strategy of bringing back workforce to offices, in a gradual and phased manner.





Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati collaborates with Hester Biosciences to develop COVID-19 vaccine





The vaccine will be based on a recombinant avian paramyxovirus-based vector platform, the company said.





Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu app now mandatory for all central govt employees





Before starting for office, they must review their status on Aarogya Setu app and commute only when it shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status.