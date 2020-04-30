[Funding alert] AI video bot platform Expertrons raises seed round from Nikhil Vora, LetsVenture, others

Mumbai-based Expertrons, an AI video bot platform for career hacks, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Nikhil Vora (MD, Sixth Sense Venture), Iceland Venture Studio, LetsVenture, Samyakth Capital, and a few angel investors - Rohit Chanana (Partner, Sarcha Advisors), Sumit Chhazed (co-founder, OTO Capital) and Dr Sukanta Ganguly (President and Board of Directors at ClickIPO).





Nikhil Vora, MD, Sixth Sense Ventures, who has previously invested in companies like Paytm, Bewakoof.com, and Purplle, said,





“Expertrons is solving a relevant problem. It’s a space that is very fragmented where every aspirant would like to do better professionally. Expertrons bring consolidation to the same in an innovative way that has the potential to go extremely viral.”





The startup plans to use the latest funding to enhance its tech capabilities and expand its product offerings to enable organisations with its video bots.





(L-R): Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta





Founded by IIT Bombay alumni Vivek Gupta and Jatin Solanki, Expertrons claims it already has the largest library of career experiences with over 12,000 minutes of video bots of 550+ experts who are pursuing a dream career at top firms like BCG, Google, One Plus, Morgan Stanley, Pepsi (Mexico), Rakuten (Japan) or even recent graduates from top B Schools like IIMs, ISB or Harvard.





While these ‘experts’ are busy working or studying, their video bots can train millions of aspirants, the startup said. Users can talk to the videobots to get precise first-hand career hack experience by asking questions like - ‘How did they build their profile to get shortlisted for Harvard?’ or ‘What were the different rounds of interviews at Google?’, it added.





“Expertrons is essentially a Netflix for career hacks. We founded it with the vision to reimagine career decisions for the 1.87 billion professionals globally who change their careers 5 to 7 times in their lifetime,” said Vivek Gupta, co-founder of Expertrons.





According to the startup, in India, there are 30 million youngsters completing their higher education and spending close to $5000 for it - all aimed at getting a dream career opportunity. A majority of these aspirants are first-generation graduates with no one in their circle to guide them on their career choices. Expertrons said it bridges this last mile gap to help students and professionals make the right career decisions.





Besides being associated with 30+ colleges in India, Expertrons is among the three startups globally to get selected for the TecLabs Accelerator, Mexico. As a part of this, the startup is doing a pilot with Mexico’s university - Tec De Monterrey with 26 campuses (and over 100,000 students), to help them boost admissions and placements.





“We believe the democratisation of access to mentor networks is a valuable tool for anyone, especially when we are continuously redefining the future of work and professional development. Anyone can learn by connecting to a video bot technology that enables the scalability of the mentors," commented Bala Kamallakharan, MD, Iceland Venture Studio, which has made its first investment in India with Expertrons.