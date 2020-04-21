[Funding alert] API infrastructure startup YAP raises $4.5M in Series A led by BEENEXT

The Chennai-based startup said the funds will be used to strengthen the team, build technology and offer enhanced API products to fintech.

By Sujata Sangwan
21st Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chennai-based API platform YAP has raised $4.5 million in its Series A round of funding led by Singapore-based venture capital firm BEENEXT.  


 Dirk Van Quaquebeke, Managing Partner at BEENEXT, said,

 

“I have been actively looking for a “fintech anywhere” platform company in India for the past 12 months and I was very pleased when I met Madhu, Muthu and Prabhu and heard about their very unique founding journey. We agreed very quickly to partner.”


BEENEXT has already made early-stage investments in several Indian fintech startups including BharatPe, OpenBank, Shubh Loans, and SafeGold.


The startup said the funds will be used to strengthen the team, build technology, and offer enhanced API products to fintech with specific focus on enabling access to credit, corporate banking solutions, cross border payments, and the freshly minted Neo banking stack. 


Funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] API infrastructure startup M2P Solutions raises Rs 10 Cr from Amrish Rau, Kunal Shah, and others


Vikram Chachra’s 8i Ventures Fund, The DMI Group via its AIF vehicle The Sparkle Fund, Better Capital, angel investors Alok Mittal, Ashneer Grover, CEO Bharatpe and YAP’s angels investors Amrish Rau - CEO PineLabs, Jitendra Gupta – Founder Jupiter and Abhishant Pant of Fintech Meetup also participated in the round.


Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner at 8i Ventures, said,

 

“I discovered Yap when our fintech portfolio companies began using their payment infrastructure APIs to launch their card offerings. We backed Madhu and his team in their seed round and are delighted to invest in them again now.”


YAP currently provides API-based financial services access to over 200+ fintechs, and the company had raised over $1 million in angel financing earlier this year.  


Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-founder, YAP, shared,


“Our platform is connected to 15 banks in India and by leveraging technology we are accelerating the paradigm shift in sacheting of financial services by new cohorts of distribution, leading to lowering costs, enhancing access, and better value proposition to end consumers.” 

 

The five-year-old company claims that it closed last financial year with a 400 percent revenue growth and processed over $2 billion in annual payments with millions of users through 200+ discerning fintech engagements.


“Yap has played a crucial role in the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in India. As a provider of digital payments infrastructure, it is very well-placed to benefit from the continuing adoption of digital finance channels by Indian households and companies,” added Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-founder, DMI Group.

 

Recently, Bengaluru-based API infrastructure company Setu also secured $3.5 million (approximately Rs 24.5 crore) as a part of seed round capital led by Lightspeed India Partners, with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS is helping MyTeam 11 launch new features faster while cutting down on tech costs by 50 percent

Team YS

Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining

Sindhu Kashyaap

Bootstrapped fitness startup FITTR crosses Rs 100 Cr revenue mark in FY20

Rashi Varshney

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 1,000 cr in deposits by over 57 mn account holders

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How Jumbotail is working with kiranas during the pandemic
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 21

Team YS

Odisha to provide Rs 50 lakh assistance to health staff who lose lives fighting coronavirus

Press Trust of India

How AWS is helping MyTeam 11 launch new features faster while cutting down on tech costs by 50 percent

Team YS

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Box8 raises $4M from IIFL Seed Ventures Fund and Mayfield Fund

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Bengaluru-based content and news platform Dailyhunt raises $23M in Series G round

Sampath Putrevu

Tesco Bengaluru to go ahead with salary hikes, promotions amid coronavirus lockdown

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru