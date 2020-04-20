[Funding alert] Sequoia-backed B2B trade platform Bijak is raising $11.8 Mn in Series A

Omnivore Partners, Tempo Ventures, Bi Fund, Ru-Net Enterprises, AL Trust, ON Mauritius and Surge Ventures participated in the round.

By Debolina Biswas
20th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

B2B trade platform for agricultural sector, Bijak, on Monday said it is raising $11.8 million in its Series A round from its existing investors, including Omnivore Partners, and Tempo Ventures, Bi Fund, among others.


Funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] B2B agritech startup Bijak raises $2.5M from Omnivore, Omidyar Network India, and Sequoia Capital's Surge


Bijak offered investors 2,591 Series A CCCP shares at Rs 100 each, at a premium of Rs 3.50 lakhs, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies, as accessed by YourStory, taking the value of the total amount of preference shares to Rs 90.7 crore, or $11.8 million. Bijak did not immediately respond to YourStory's request for comments.


Gurugram-based Bijak enables traders, wholesalers, and food processors to keep a ledger of their transactions, access transparent pricing, optimise logistics, and improve their working capital cycles. Founded in May 2019, by Nukul Upadhye, Mahesh Jakhotia, Jitender Bedwal, Daya Rai, and Nikhil Tripathi, Bijak aims to bridge the information asymmetry and lack of accountability across trade in agricultural activities. The company's proprietary app is available in several local languages, and currently caters to the country's agricultural states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.


In December last year, Bijak had raised $2.5 million from Omnivore Partners, Omidyar Network India, Sequoia Capital India's rapid scale-up programme - Surge, and Better Capital. Sequoia Capital had also shortlisted Bijak as one of the 20 early-stage startups from India and Southeast Asia for the second cohort of its Surge Accelerator Programme.


In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Co-Founder Nakul had said:

"Focused on addressing challenges such as accountability and trust in the B2B agri commodity trade, we are targeting a $200 billion market in India, which has almost five million plus middlemen. Additionally, we have customised the app for agricultural commodity traders, with terminologies used in the mandis (wholesale markets) that they are familiar with.”

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PM Modi's AEIOU: ‘vowels of a new normal’ in post-coronavirus world

Aparajita Saxena

Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining

Sindhu Kashyaap

LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 crisis

Team YS

Cred announces instant credit line Cred Stash, confirms RentPay launch

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Coronavirus: Going above and beyond the call of duty
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: This Hyderabad-based healthcare startup receives ICMR approval for testing kits for 1.3 billion Indians

Team YS

YourStory SMB Week: How Indian SMBs can strengthen their supply chain and distribution to ensure no disruption

Team YS

YourStory SMB Week: Optimising cost during Covid-19 starts with communicating with your stakeholders

Bhavya Kaushal

Coronavirus: Indian startups bag top honours at global hackathon meet

Team YS

LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 crisis

Team YS

Coronavirus: ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru