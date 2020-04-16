[Funding alert] Chatbot startup Yellow Messenger raises $20M in Series B funding

The startup expects to use the funds to bolster its international presence, and accelerate its R&D operations.

By Sampath Putrevu
16th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

AI chatbot startup Yellow Messenger on Thursday said it raised $20 million in Series B funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.


Yellow Messenger

Rashid Khan, Raghu Ravinutala, and Jaya Kishore Reddy, the cofounders of Yellow Messenger.

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How a breakfast meeting with friends led to the idea for Yellow Messenger

The company said it would use the funds to further enhance its product innovation roadmap by deepening multi-lingual voice bot capabilities, expanding enterprise integrations, and launching a developer marketplace for virtual assistants, and fast-track its research and development operations to meet the surge in global demand for automation.


Raghavendra Kumar Ravinutala, chief executive officer and Co-Founder of Yellow Messenger said,


"We’ve seen huge demand for our conversational AI platform since the very beginning, achieving 5X growth in bookings, year over year, since 2017. With rapid advancements in voice tech, AI and multilingual capabilities, our product has consistently offered a truly scalable solution by delivering meaningful and measurable results to enterprises across the globe."

The fundraising will also help Yellow Messenger fuel international growth across the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific markets.


Till date, Yellow Messenger has raised a total of $24 million, with Lightspeed India Partners previously leading a $4 million Series A investment in 2019.


The Bengaluru-based startup offers enterprises intelligent and customisable conversational bots that automate and orchestrate workflows for customers and employees, with minimal human intervention.


Recently, the company teamed up with Facebook Messenger to provide its chatbot technology to some state governments in India, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the partnership is to help authorities engage with citizens with over WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.


The startup claims it has clocked over 30 million monthly conversations so far, on chatbots across more than 100 global customers, including the likes of Accenture, Bajaj Finance, Byjus, Domino's India, Flipkart, Grab, MG Motors, Royal Enfield, Spencer’s Retail, Tata AIG, and Xiaomi India.


The company has also forged deep go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft, TCS, WhatsApp and Facebook, among others.


Commenting on the fundraise, Dev Khare, Partner at Lightspeed India said one in every three companies globally is implementing conversational AI and chatbots, and the pull is irreversible.

"Ever since we met the Yellow Messenger team at our Lightspeed Extreme Entrepreneurs program in 2018, we have seen how the company has taken advantage of this market pull with its rapid time-to-value, transactional platform and multi-language support for global rollouts," he added.

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India after coronavirus; Spending money in these turbulent times

Team YS

Zoom continues to be privacy nightmare; hacked accounts selling on the dark web

Sohini Mitter

Ecommerce, logistics cos play critical role in supply of essential items, services: Kant

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
India after coronavirus; Spending money in these turbulent times
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: STPI waives off four-month rent for companies operating from their centres

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Stockholm-based ebook streaming platform Storytel launches free service for Indians

Debolina Biswas

Verizon acquires Zoom rival BlueJeans as video conferencing goes mainstream after coronavirus

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Delivery executive in Delhi tests positive, 72 placed in quarantine

Aparajita Saxena

What to look out for when selling non-traditional products

Kartik Johari

Waiving fees, relaxing policies: Amazon India announces steps to help sellers hit due to coronavirus lockdown

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru