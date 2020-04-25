Behind India's first clinical trial to treat coronavirus

Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, explains how the hospital is trying to use convalescent plasma to cure coronavirus.





Photo: YS Design

Cisco WebEx, like most remote collaboration tools, has gained significantly from the coronavirus lockdown.





Thermal analysing drone developed by Marut Drones

Hyderabad-based Marut Dronetech is working with the Telangana government to deploy drones for public safety applications in eight districts.





S Chand Group prints and sells over 50 million textbooks every year, and launched Learnflix, a home learning app for students during coronavirus outbreak.





Rajat Garg and Manuj Garg, Co-founders of myUpchar

myUpchar is providing doorstep delivery of medicines during the lockdown, and will donate all its profits from medicine delivery services to the PM CARES fund.





The Medikabazaar team

In the wake of coronavirus, B2B marketplace Medikabazaar is working to ensure Tier II and Tier III cities get easy delivery of medical supplies.





Shiv Bansal

Started by Shiv Bansal during the coronavirus-led lockdown, Janta Delivery delivers groceries and other essential items to the customers' doorstep in Siliguri.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!