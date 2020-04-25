Behind India's first clinical trial to treat coronavirus
Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, explains how the hospital is trying to use convalescent plasma to cure coronavirus.
- +0
- +0
Behind India's first clinical trial to treat coronavirus
Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, explains how the hospital is trying to use convalescent plasma to cure coronavirus.
Rise of Cisco WebEx as a virtual meeting tool in India
Cisco WebEx, like most remote collaboration tools, has gained significantly from the coronavirus lockdown.
How Marut is helping Telangana take the fight to coronavirus
Hyderabad-based Marut Dronetech is working with the Telangana government to deploy drones for public safety applications in eight districts.
This 80-year-old publishing group going digital amid COVID-19
S Chand Group prints and sells over 50 million textbooks every year, and launched Learnflix, a home learning app for students during coronavirus outbreak.
The startup that conducted 1 million free doctor consultations
myUpchar is providing doorstep delivery of medicines during the lockdown, and will donate all its profits from medicine delivery services to the PM CARES fund.
How Medikabazaar is supplying medical equipment to Tier-II India
In the wake of coronavirus, B2B marketplace Medikabazaar is working to ensure Tier II and Tier III cities get easy delivery of medical supplies.
This investment banker is delivering essentials amid lockdown
Started by Shiv Bansal during the coronavirus-led lockdown, Janta Delivery delivers groceries and other essential items to the customers' doorstep in Siliguri.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0