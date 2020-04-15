This startup is using drones to monitor social distancing
Drone manufacturer ideaForge has deployed drones in Sangli, Maharashtra, and Guwahati, Assam, to monitor crowd to help control the spread of coronavirus.
- +0
- +0
Using drones to monitor social distancing
Drone manufacturer ideaForge has deployed drones in Sangli, Maharashtra, and Guwahati, Assam, to monitor crowd to help control the spread of coronavirus.
Swiggy is distributing meals to the underprivileged
Swiggy has partnered with several commercial kitchens, NGOs, and state governments to provide daily meals to thousands of underprivileged people.
BYJU's founder becomes India's youngest billionaire
The coronavirus outbreak has hit the fortunes of India's top billionaires. But, some have gained and some, like Byju Raveendran, are new entrants.
How Prashant Warier is using AI for healthcare
Prashant Warier, Co-founder of AI-based healthcare startup Qure.Ai went from working on pricing algorithms to starting Qure.ai.
This startup is fuelling delivery fleets amid lockdown
On-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump, which supplies fuel to OYO, Treebo, and delivery startups, is ensuring the fleet stays on the ground during coronavirus lockdown.
SoftBank Group forecasts $7B full-year net loss
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group forecast a $7 billion net loss for FY20 due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork.
India Inc seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy
India Inc said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy.
This entrepreneur is changing horticulture in India
Founded in 2009, consultancy firm-turned horticulture startup INI Farms is now a major domestic and international supplier of pomegranates, bananas, and coconuts.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0