Coronavirus updates for May 19

India crossed the 100,000 coronavirus case mark — the 11th country to do so. This comes as the number of deaths reached 3,179, according to Worldometer. As per the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 death rate is 0.2 per million, against the global figure of 4.1.





Maharashtra delineated the categorisation of zones into red and non-red zones to allow economic activities. Karnataka saw a record spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases as many migrant workers returned from Mumbai. Haryana has decided to start various inter-state buses, while Karnataka has also allowed for the resumption of public bus services.





Meanwhile, the reverse migration of daily wage earners continues across the country. Thousands of labourers assembled at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus in the hope to board Shramik trains. In Kerala, migrant workers clashed with the police due to a delay in the running of Shramik trains to Bihar. Uttar Pradesh government awaits the deployment of buses to ferry migrant labourers as around 1,000 buses were denied entry at the Agra border. 50 migrant labourers have tested positive for coronavirus in Basti, UP, alone.





The global coronavirus case count crossed 4.9 million, with more than 320,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. An international investigation has unanimously been ordered to probe the origins of COVID-19 and the role of the World Health Organisation at the World Health Assembly.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: OYO announces sanitised stays for post-lockdown preparedness





Hospitality unicorn OYO announced measures of sanitisation, hygiene, and protective equipment at its properties, all of which will be tagged as 'sanitised stays'. Starting with 1,000 hotels, the measures will be implemented in all 18,000 hotels in the country.





[Techie Tuesday] This engineer went from healthcare and political psychology to mini ICUs for coronavirus patients





In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Aardra Kannan Ambili, the Co-founder and CTO of AI startup RIoT. The engineer taps AI for building specific solutions, from algorithms for political psychologists to AI systems that monitor respiration.





How this startup is using IoT-AI to save power and build tech to detect and fight coronavirus





Power8 is an IoT and AI platform focussed on optimising utility bills for commercial buildings and industrial complexes and helps in reduction of power consumption.





This drone startup is taking on coronavirus with thermal detection headgear





Delhi-NCR drone startup Indian Robotics Solutions is taking the fight to coronavirus with its offerings: thermal detection headgear to scan body temperature and drones to monitor temperature and sanitise areas.





Reflection, reinvention, remote work: DesignUp panellists share creative responses for the age of coronavirus





This upcoming DesignUp panel — on the future of the travel sector — features experts with experience in travel, photography, and design.





Coronavirus: Flipkart enters into partnership with Vishal Mega Mart for delivery of essentials





This is the second such partnership formed by Flipkart as earlier it entered into a similar agreement with Spencer Retail.





Gautam Gambhir backs community health monitoring platform FYI Health





Available on an annual subscription model, FYI Healthcare will enable enterprises to monitor the health of its employees and prevent community spread of diseases.





Pandemic Heroes: This 12-year-old Hyderabad girl has supplied over 2,000 ration kits to the needy





Twelve-year-old Ridhi has pioneered Project Care-ona to distribute ration to the needy and has managed to raise Rs 11.3 lakh so far.





No kale or goji berries in your supermarket? Buy local superfoods during the lockdown





The superfoods of 2020 may be Goji berries, arugula and watermelon seeds, but if they are not available in your local market, don’t worry. Our nutritionist offers local superfood options that are just as good.





Leap into the future: COVID-19 crisis is forcing organisations to reinvent themselves





Tectonic changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic have forced organisations across industries to stay relevant in the changing times.





Need for customer-centric supply chain increases in face of COVID-19 pandemic





In a post-COVID-19 world, several businesses will have to re-set their sustainability goals and re-visit their processes and protocols.





Is coronavirus guiding us towards business innovations?





From being in a state of shock and awe to collaborating and supporting each other, businesses are currently responding in several ways to the trauma caused by the coronavirus crisis.





Lockdown 4.0: Uber, Ola resume services in more cities





Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Monday announced resuming operations in more cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, following new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown.





Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as coronavirus slashes payroll by 25pc





Ride-hailing giant Uber has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month.





Ecommerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart resume full operations





With states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Assam, and Rajasthan allowing online businesses to deliver all items in red zones as well, companies are now geared up to resume full operations.





Coronavirus: Centre implements cut in EPF contribution to 10 pc for May, June, July





This reduction of the EPF contributions will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24 percent EPF support under PM Garib Kalyan Package and its extension.





Coronavirus: Eight most affected states account for 60pc of India's GDP





Analysts are estimating a contraction of up to five percent in GDP despite the government's efforts of pumping stimulus.





Govt to further revise the criteria for classifying MSMEs: Gadkari





Days after changing the definition of MSMEs, the government has decided to further revise the criteria for medium units by enhancing the investment and turnover limits.