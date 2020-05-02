Coronavirus updates for May 2

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to over 37,000, with more than 1,200 confirmed deaths, according to Worldometer. According to the Health Ministry, 10,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.





Meanwhile, the Armed Forces is preparing to pay an ode to the efforts of healthcare and frontline workers. The Air Force will fly aircraft formations comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Jaguar on May 3 over the skies in Delhi.





Trains to transport stranded migrant labourers have been departing from many states. The first special train to transport UP migrant workers from Nashik departed, and the UP government is in talks with officials in Gujarat and Maharashtra to run more special trains. A non-stop train carrying 1,100 workers also departed from Kerala for Jharkhand.





Across the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 3.4 million, with over 240,000 deaths reported. Many international and Indian celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Will Smith, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan are lined up to perform a four-hour concert to raise funds to fight against coronavirus in India. The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook, and will be organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





1,000 startups applied to C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator to help India fight coronavirus





C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator has successfully demonstrated how one can rally startups and innovators across a country to solve a global crisis like coronavirus.





The week that was - from using drones to fight COVID-19 to the return of Doordarshan





This week, we spoke to some passionate entrepreneurs and startups working to find solutions to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Take a look.





[Matrix Moments] The road ahead for Indian ecommerce startups post COVID-19





In an interaction with Tarun Davda, MD, Matrix India; Gourav Bhattacharya, Director, Matrix India; along with K Ganesh, co-founder, Bigbasket; Ananth Narayanan, co-founder and CEO, Medlife; and Helen Wong, Partner at Qiming VC, talk about the ecommerce sector post COVID-19.





These young changemakers are innovating and doing their bit amid coronavirus lockdown





Supported by Ashoka Innovators for the Public, young changemakers are helping frontline workers, ensuring menstrual hygiene, and providing food supplies despite restrictions amid the coronavirus lockdown.





How a small town in Eastern Uttar Pradesh is coping in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown





Bahadurganj is a nagar panchayat in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. We try to understand the socio-economics of the place and the impact of the current crisis on a small town far away from the media spotlight.





Coronavirus: Virtual Photo Summit aims to raise funds for daily-wage earners





Launched by a Sikkim-based photographer, the Virtual Photo Summit brings together 25 photographers to help in fundraising for the benefit of daily-wage earners hit by the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh govt to set up Rs 200 Cr fund for MSMEs





The Andhra Pradesh government is creating a Rs 200 crore fund to help MSMEs overcome the liquidity crisis caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.





Covid19 impact: Survival sutras for MSMEs





MSMEs can explore alternative funding models and adopt technology to tide over the COVID-19 crisis in an efficient manner.





Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants





The US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak.





NoBroker, Housing.com launch digital payment options to help tenants in times of coronavirus





Both Housing.com and NoBroker said that rent payments through credit cards have increased as many people are facing liquidity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis





Report finds that the rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.





Ecommerce firms say new rules allow delivery of non-essentials in green zones; CAIT disagrees





Traders' body CAIT, however, argued that ecommerce companies were misinterpreting MHA guidelines and twisting (them) in their favour to misguide the various state governments and authorities and to create unnecessary confusion.





PM meets FM to discuss second economic stimulus package





The Prime Minister held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and will have follow-up meetings with ministers of key economic ministries such as Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), sources said.





Apps don face masks to promote healthy practices amid COVID-19





Apna Mask initiative — an effort by StartUpVsCOVID (a startup community with over 1,000 members) — is promoting homemade masks and aims to drive behavioural change to ensure that people wear masks and stay protected as they step out of their homes.