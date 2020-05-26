Coronavirus updates for May 26

As the number of coronavirus cases in India near 150,000, the Health Ministry stated the fatality rate in the country is at 2.87 percent. The ministry also stated that more than 41 percent of the COVID-19 cases have recovered.





The Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the plight of migrant workers, and directed the Centre and state governments to provide travel, shelter, and food facilities free of cost. After providing several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai, actor Sonu Sood launched a toll-free helpline number to facilitate migrants to reach their home.





With Lockdown 4.0 nearing its end, many industries are preparing to resume activities. Federation of Western India Cine Employees proposed guidelines for the resumption of work in the media and entertainment industry in Maharashtra. Closed for two months, temples in Karnataka will be allowed to open for the public from June 1. Tourism Ministry allows six months' relaxation to tour operators, travel agents, and tourist transport operators.





Having the world's fourth-highest number of cases, Spain declared a 10-day mourning for the nearly 27,000 people who died of coronavirus-related complications. Russia reports a record one-day rise in deaths, pushing the nationwide death toll to over 3,800. The World Health Organisation warns of a 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 is declining.









In the time of coronavirus, hiring managers are looking for these skillsets





The coronavirus pandemic has given a severe jolt to the recruitment industry, but hiring continues. A few sectors such as edtech, content, and fintech are seeing an upward swing, led by specific skill sets.





The 5 dos and don'ts of marketing during coronavirus, according to this digital marketing expert





Amit Tripathi, who has over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, has survived two near-bankruptcies of his business IdeateLabs. He thinks the coronavirus pandemic could cause a bigger disruption than the 2008 recession.





After Ola, ride-hailing giant Uber India lays off 600 employees





Uber India will be laying off drivers and employees from the rider support department, among others. This is a part of previously announced global job cuts.





Online classes, stagnant placements: students and parents adapt in the time of coronavirus





As the face of education changes around the world, students, parents, teachers, and institutes are looking for different approaches to keep the learning going.





How QDIC-supported startups are stepping up their technological edge to help the country battle the current pandemic





TagBox Solutions, BlackFrog Technologies, Artelus, Biodesign Innovation Labs, Dozee and Detect Technologies – six startups that have been part of QDIC over the years – have developed interesting solutions to address the multi-faceted challenges brought about by COVID-19.





PepsiCo India partners with Dunzo to launch e-stores for home deliveries during coronavirus





PepsiCo India has launched the initiative to join India’s fight against coronavirus by tapping Dunzo's distribution channel and making sure that its consumers get its food brands at their doorstep.





These individuals are feeding thousands of migrant workers stranded in Kolkata, Bengaluru





Three friends – Debayan Mukherjee, Soumyadeep Mondal, and Debottam Basu – have been distributing ration kits and essentials to the daily wagers who are stranded in Bengaluru and Kolkata, amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is serving close to 3 lakh meals amid COVID-19 crisis





The largest of Delhi’s 10 gurudwaras have four dozen men, working 18-hour shifts to feed the hungry.





How SMBs can use lockdown time to be future-ready





Given the fact that many SMBs are not equipped to operate business digitally, this is the ideal time to invest in building an online presence.





Will automated real-time communication in marketing gain currency post-COVID-19?





Adoption of technologies that enable real-time marketing communications can be a boon for brands looking at building stronger relationships with their existing customers.





COVID-19 lockdown, business interruption policies and insurance





COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown are unprecedented situations for both insurers and businesses, which have highlighted the virtue of being adequately insured.





How has the Coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it?





At the moment, the future is blurry with no clarity on how we could return to our daily affairs and work together, but reflecting back does teach us that with proper planning, determination, and effective use of technology we can put up a fight.





Coronavirus: Home design startup Livspace lays off 450 employees





Online home design startup Livspace has laid off 450 employees - 15 percent of its workforce - due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.





CarDekho lays off staff, cuts salary amid COVID-19 crisis





Girnarsoft Group, which runs Car Dekho, says auto is one of the worst-hit sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The automobile portal has laid off many employees and slashed salaries across the board to tide over this crisis.





After Jharkhand, Swiggy, Zomato to start home delivery of alcohol in Odisha





The startup is working very closely with excise departments to ensure end-to-end compliance with the safety guidelines, and is also introducing consumption and identity verification protocols to promote responsible ordering and consumption





KJo, Sonam, Jacqueline to join 24-hour fundraising broadcast





The Bollywood celebrities will join 150 global stars to take part in a 24-hour broadcast 'OneHuManity (OHM) Live' to raise funds for COVID-19 relief works on May 29.





Zoomcar resumes operations in 35 cities after easing of lockdown restrictions





The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable, the car rental firm said.