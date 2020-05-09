Coronavirus updates for May 9

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 60,000 and the number of deaths crossed 2,000, according to Worldometer. The number of cases worldwide crossed four million, with more than 277,000 confirmed deaths.





Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a statement, said that the testing capacity for COVID-19 in India has been scaled up to 95,000 tests per day. A total of over 1.5 million tests have been conducted in government-run and private labs.





Odisha has drafted and trained 1.72 lakh health workers to manage the COVID-19 crisis. Tamil Nadu further relaxed lockdown measures in non-containment zones, allowing takeaway services to resume at tea shops and allowing private establishments to operate with 33 percent strength. Restaurants and eateries also opened up in Ludhiana, albeit only for home deliveries. Karnataka government also permitted pubs, clubs, and bars to sell liquor till May 17.





South Korea saw a new cluster of infections emerge in its capital, forcing the country to shut down thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, and discos. Meanwhile, thousands turned out in Belarus to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, despite Russia and other countries cancelling their events due to the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund warned of a further drop in global growth — the steepest since the Great Depression of the 1930s — as the US estimates that one in five Americans will be jobless in May.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





The week that was – From fighting coronavirus with technology to how India consumed during the pandemic





This week, we spoke to entrepreneurs and investors and took stock of how funding will be impacted in the coronavirus era.





This startup's personal safety app will help you maintain social distance during coronavirus





Gurugram-based startup DROR uses Bluetooth to locate nearby devices and calculate the user’s social distancing score using AI and ML-driven algorithms.





[Matrix Moments] For the next 18 months, unit economics will be the key for startups, says Avnish Bajaj





In this episode of Matrix Moment’s Podcast, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Matrix Partners India, and Rajinder Balaraman, Director, Matrix Partners India, talks about the unit economics, margins, value, and fundamentals that startups need to focus on during times of crisis.





5 companies enabling offline businesses to go online amid the coronavirus crisis





These five startups are providing quick online synergies to local kiranas, pharmacies, vendors, and businesses, and helping them navigate the coronavirus lockdown.





Global citizens get creative with DIY face mask designs amid COVID-19 lockdown





Citizens and celebrities have been getting creative with their PPE, designing colourful and trendy face masks that stand out.





Running ecommerce business smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic





Amid the coronavirus lockdown, ecommerce companies are still carrying out their operations with the delivery of essentials. These 10 ways can help businesses to carry out operations seamlessly.





Innovative digital products can ease payment constraints during difficult times





COVID-19 outbreak has underlined the need for digital payments to minimise payment constraints during hard times. Here are a few modes that can help consumers in the present circumstances.





From women stitching PPEs to a 5-year-old raising funds, India unites in the fight against COVID-19





As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India, more and more individuals and organisations are coming forward to help those in need.





Coronavirus: This disabled woman from Pune rode 1,200 km to bring her son home





Sonu Khandare, 37, travelled 18 hours under radical circumstances to bring her stranded son home.