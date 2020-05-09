Coronavirus updates for May 9

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
9th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 60,000 and the number of deaths crossed 2,000, according to Worldometer. The number of cases worldwide crossed four million, with more than 277,000 confirmed deaths.


Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a statement, said that the testing capacity for COVID-19 in India has been scaled up to 95,000 tests per day. A total of over 1.5 million tests have been conducted in government-run and private labs.


Odisha has drafted and trained 1.72 lakh health workers to manage the COVID-19 crisis. Tamil Nadu further relaxed lockdown measures in non-containment zones, allowing takeaway services to resume at tea shops and allowing private establishments to operate with 33 percent strength. Restaurants and eateries also opened up in Ludhiana, albeit only for home deliveries. Karnataka government also permitted pubs, clubs, and bars to sell liquor till May 17.


South Korea saw a new cluster of infections emerge in its capital, forcing the country to shut down thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, and discos. Meanwhile, thousands turned out in Belarus to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, despite Russia and other countries cancelling their events due to the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund warned of a further drop in global growth — the steepest since the Great Depression of the 1930s — as the US estimates that one in five Americans will be jobless in May.


Coronavirus
Also Read

[YS Exclusive] Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori open up about layoffs, severances, payouts

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


The week that was – From fighting coronavirus with technology to how India consumed during the pandemic


This week, we spoke to entrepreneurs and investors and took stock of how funding will be impacted in the coronavirus era.


This startup's personal safety app will help you maintain social distance during coronavirus


Gurugram-based startup DROR uses Bluetooth to locate nearby devices and calculate the user’s social distancing score using AI and ML-driven algorithms.


[Matrix Moments] For the next 18 months, unit economics will be the key for startups, says Avnish Bajaj


In this episode of Matrix Moment’s Podcast, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Matrix Partners India, and Rajinder Balaraman, Director, Matrix Partners India, talks about the unit economics, margins, value, and fundamentals that startups need to focus on during times of crisis.


5 companies enabling offline businesses to go online amid the coronavirus crisis


These five startups are providing quick online synergies to local kiranas, pharmacies, vendors, and businesses, and helping them navigate the coronavirus lockdown.


Global citizens get creative with DIY face mask designs amid COVID-19 lockdown


Citizens and celebrities have been getting creative with their PPE, designing colourful and trendy face masks that stand out.


Running ecommerce business smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic


Amid the coronavirus lockdown, ecommerce companies are still carrying out their operations with the delivery of essentials. These 10 ways can help businesses to carry out operations seamlessly.


Innovative digital products can ease payment constraints during difficult times


COVID-19 outbreak has underlined the need for digital payments to minimise payment constraints during hard times. Here are a few modes that can help consumers in the present circumstances.


From women stitching PPEs to a 5-year-old raising funds, India unites in the fight against COVID-19


As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India, more and more individuals and organisations are coming forward to help those in need.


Coronavirus: This disabled woman from Pune rode 1,200 km to bring her son home


Sonu Khandare, 37, travelled 18 hours under radical circumstances to bring her stranded son home.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

Venture Catalyst-backed peAR offers contactless dine-in ordering feature for free

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Here's how BlackBuck aims to bring India’s trucking industry back to life
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Innovative digital products can ease payment constraints during difficult times

Sunil Khosla

Indian govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector

Press Trust of India

The week that was – From fighting coronavirus with technology to how India consumed during the pandemic

Vishal Krishna

Running ecommerce business smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Saahil Goel

[Jobs roundup] Join India's online education sector with these openings

Apurva P

5 companies enabling offline businesses to go online amid the coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru