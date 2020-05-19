Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip on what travelling will look like post-COVID-19
In a conversation with YourStory, MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about how coronavirus has hit the travel industry and the road ahead.
How will we travel post-COVID-19?
From kitchenware to sanitiser dispensers
Sonipat-based Shree Shakti Enterprises shut its manufacturing units after the lockdown to start building products relevant to coronavirus.
Why Ola is looking at hiring interns
Rohit Munjal, CHRO, Ola, explains why the unicorn is looking at hiring interns, and what does this mean for the startup in the current environment.
The Jammu startup fighting coronavirus
SID07 Designs has developed a protective face shield and a reusable plastic band to help doctors wear masks comfortably for longer hours to stay safe.
Using tech to transform retail experience
Rolling Banners was launched in 2019 by aggregating branding workshops. It has 600+ workshops with operational footprint across the country.
Tackling taboos around sexuality
Shakun Sethi started working on sexual aggregator and discovery platform Tickle.life in 2016. Its engagement has increased by 100 percent during the lockdown.
Herbal remedies to boost immunity
Millennium Herbal Care Limited's plant-based Ayurvedic products boost immunity, which is much needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
