Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip on what travelling will look like post-COVID-19

In a conversation with YourStory, MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about how coronavirus has hit the travel industry and the road ahead.





Sonipat-based Shree Shakti Enterprises shut its manufacturing units after the lockdown to start building products relevant to coronavirus.





Rohit Munjal, CHRO, Ola

Rohit Munjal, CHRO, Ola, explains why the unicorn is looking at hiring interns, and what does this mean for the startup in the current environment.





Siddharth Gupta, Founder, SID07 Designs

SID07 Designs has developed a protective face shield and a reusable plastic band to help doctors wear masks comfortably for longer hours to stay safe.





Puneet Bansal, cofounder of Rolling Banners

Rolling Banners was launched in 2019 by aggregating branding workshops. It has 600+ workshops with operational footprint across the country.





Shakun Sethi, Co-founder of Tickle.Life

Shakun Sethi started working on sexual aggregator and discovery platform Tickle.life in 2016. Its engagement has increased by 100 percent during the lockdown.





Chintan Gandhi, Director and CEO, Millennium Herbal Care Limited

Millennium Herbal Care Limited's plant-based Ayurvedic products boost immunity, which is much needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.





