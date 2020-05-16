Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy traces the growth of edtech in India amidst COVID-19

Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy discusses the growth of edtech in India during coronavirus, and why education will actually win the internet game.

By Team YS
16th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Growth of edtech in India amidst COVID-19

Gaurav Munjal

Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy discusses the growth of edtech in India during coronavirus, and why education will actually win the internet game.


This app will help you get the rest you need

sleep cycle


Sleep Cycle uses your phone's microphone to track your sleep, uses sound and vibration analysis to stir you during the lightest phase of sleep.


This startup has manufactured over 70,000 PPE kits

Sure Safety


Ecommerce startup Sure Safety is among the first few companies engaged by the government of India to manufacture PPE kits to fight coronavirus.


Using AI to prescreen COVID-19 patients

Predible

Predible Team


Bengaluru-based Predible aims to help healthcare professionals to prescreen and detect COVID-19 patients using its AI-powered software LungIQ.


Satyen Kothari is building long-term investing habits

Satyen Kothari

Founder and CEO, Cube Wealth, Satyen Kothari


Satyen Kothari's wealth management startup Cube Wealth, launched in 2018, helps consumers with long-term investing across asset classes.


Empowering senior citizens to manage COVID-19

Team EMOHA

Team EMOHA


Gurugram-based EMOHA has designed a community-based response mechanism to help the elderly during COVID-19 crisis.


This startup helps companies track their products

O4S

Divay, founder of O4S


O4S is currently enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility and traceability for some of the Fortune 500 companies.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Over 20 lakh people may lose jobs in the restaurant industry amidst coronavirus crisis

Ramarko Sengupta

These 5 companies are giving hikes to employees during coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

20 years, 100 artists, 2,000 artworks – the creative journey of Tao Art Gallery

Madanmohan Rao

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy traces the growth of edtech in India amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was — From India's growing internet users to Flipkart's contactless deliveries

Vishal Krishna

COVID-19 accelerating investments in cloud, AI and cybersecurity: Microsoft India President

Press Trust of India

COVID and beyond: DesignUp panelists share tips on lifelong creativity and perseverance

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Fulfil your fintech dream with these openings at Razorpay

Debolina Biswas

[Matrix Moments] Go-to-market helps with the goal of reaching the product-market fit, says Avnish Bajaj of Matrix Partners India

Salonie Ganju

Bengaluru-based video communications platform Vidphon is giving tough fight to Google Duo, WhatsApp video

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India