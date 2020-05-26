How C-CAMP is battling COVID-19 the Aatmanirbhar way

To showcase the #Aatmanirbhar heroes of India, YourStory, in association with C-CAMP, launches a comprehensive report on the 30 C-CIDA startups fighting COVID-19.

By Team YS
26th May 2020
Covid

Meet the man winning the lockdown with his wit

Danish Sait 2

Using everyday objects as handsets and props, actor Danish Sait played out the numerous coronavirus lockdown conversations that people across the country were having.


‘Rakshak ki Raksha’ protects rural COVID-19 workers

Frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers, Rakshak ki Raksha, PPE

Frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers in Haryana with their safety kits provided by Rakshak ki Raksha campaign organisers

‘Rakshak ki Raksha’ is protecting India's most vulnerable healthcare warriors, who are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in rural India.


This startup helps businesses predict threats

CYFIRMA

Ritesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA

Cybersecurity startup Cyfirma is helping Fortune 500 companies and government agencies prevent potential cyberattacks with its AI-led platform.


How educational institutes can run after the lockdown

White Sepals

Pooja Sharma, Co-founder of White Sepals

Delhi-NCR-based startup White Sepal helps educational institutes thrive by assisting them from admission management to fee payment and even online classes.


Indian entrepreneurs need to believe in their ideas

Parag Saxena

Parag Saxena, also the Founder of NSR Partners and Vedanta Capital, explains why entrepreneurs must keep up with change, and never cease to dream in order to succeed.


Why Eros Now is focussing on original content

Eros Now

Pradeep Dwivedi, Eros International Media, CEO

Pradeep Dwivedi of Eros International Media Limited speaks about what the merger with Hollywood studio STX Entertainment means and the movie studio’s overall strategy.


Navia Life Care is simplifying patient care

Navia

Founders of Navia Life

Delhi-based Navia Life Care is creating smart solutions for healthcare providers and increase patient loyalty, improve outcomes, and drive higher revenues.


