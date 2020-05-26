How C-CAMP is battling COVID-19 the Aatmanirbhar way

To showcase the #Aatmanirbhar heroes of India, YourStory, in association with C-CAMP, launches a comprehensive report on the 30 C-CIDA startups fighting COVID-19.





Using everyday objects as handsets and props, actor Danish Sait played out the numerous coronavirus lockdown conversations that people across the country were having.





Frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers in Haryana with their safety kits provided by Rakshak ki Raksha campaign organisers

‘Rakshak ki Raksha’ is protecting India's most vulnerable healthcare warriors, who are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in rural India.





Ritesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA

Cybersecurity startup Cyfirma is helping Fortune 500 companies and government agencies prevent potential cyberattacks with its AI-led platform.





Pooja Sharma, Co-founder of White Sepals

Delhi-NCR-based startup White Sepal helps educational institutes thrive by assisting them from admission management to fee payment and even online classes.





Parag Saxena, also the Founder of NSR Partners and Vedanta Capital, explains why entrepreneurs must keep up with change, and never cease to dream in order to succeed.





Pradeep Dwivedi, Eros International Media, CEO

Pradeep Dwivedi of Eros International Media Limited speaks about what the merger with Hollywood studio STX Entertainment means and the movie studio’s overall strategy.





Founders of Navia Life

Delhi-based Navia Life Care is creating smart solutions for healthcare providers and increase patient loyalty, improve outcomes, and drive higher revenues.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!