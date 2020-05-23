[Jobs roundup] Work with Ratan Tata-backed startup CashKaro with these openings

Gurugram-based cashback and coupons platform CashKaro was founded by entrepreneur couple Swati and Rohan Bhargava in 2013. Working with more than 1,500 retailers across fashion, electronics, food, medicines and grocery categories, CashKaro's customers get up to 30 percent additional cashback. It partners with ecommerce giants such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Ajio.





Backed by industrialist and Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital, CashKaro announced earlier last year that it had narrowed its losses to Rs 12 lakh, reporting a 72 percent jump in its total revenue.





Co-founder Swati recently took to Linkedin to post a video and announce that the startup was hiring. She wrote, "While we are all on work from home right now, eventually we hope to be back in the office...so we are looking for people who can join us in person in our offices."





Rohan and Swati Bhargava, the Co-founders of CashKaro





YourStory lists a few job openings at CashKaro:

Deals and Promotions Analyst

Experience required: Up to 2 years





CashKaro is looking for a digital marketing professional to run its Facebook ads banner, optimising campaigns and analysing traffic from the same. They will be responsible for coordinating with clients and affiliate networks for deals and offers. The candidate will further be responsible for understanding new features and technology and implementing the same.





The ideal candidate should have good communication skills and up to two years of relevant experience. They should have the ability to analyse performance and optimise campaigns for ROI independently.





For more information, click here.

Lead - Customer Retention Marketing

Experience required: 4 years





CashKaro is looking for a senior leader to join its management team and lead the overall Customer Retention Marketing effort for the company. The Lead, Customer Retention Marketing, will be responsible for driving the end-to-end user lifecycle journey through various engagement and retention strategies.





The candidate should preferably have work experience in the ecommerce industry, and a minimum of four years of experience with a focus on online marketing. They must have expertise and significant experience in the gamut of retention marketing channels, including emails, SMS, in-app, push notifications, WhatsApp and Telegram.





For more information, click here.

CRM Analyst

Experience required: NA





CashKaro is looking for an experienced CRM professional to join its team. The ideal candidate should have experience in customer relationship management in his/her previous job. Additionally, experience in an ecommerce company is preferable.





Currently, CashKaro answers customer queries through emails and call-backs on request. However, it soon plans to introduce the option of a conversation and foresee further calls as well. Experience in working with Excel will be an added benefit.





For more information, click here.

iOS Developer

Experience required: 2 to 6 years





CashKaro is looking for a passionate developer to build a world-class product. The right candidate must have experience on objective C and Swift, and expertise in coding and debugging using Xcode and Instruments.





Additionally, the ideal candidate must have hands-on experience on third-party tool integrations such as Google Analytics, Branch.io, Crashlytics, Firebase, and Payment Gateways Integrations. The candidate should also have strong understanding of ecommerce product development and basic knowledge of version control system like Git, Mercurial, or Bitbucket.





For more information, click here.

React Native Developer

Experience required: 3 to 5 years





CashKaro is looking to hire a React Native Developer to join its Chennai team. The candidate should have three to five years of experience in developing and maintaining React Native applications. They should have knowledge of modern authorisation mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token, and experience in building and deploying mobile apps in app stores.





Additionally, the candidate should have the ability to work both independently and as a part of a team, and have good knowledge of HTML5, CSS and Java Script.





For more information, click here.