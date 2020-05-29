Inside Reliance Jio’s billion-dollar deals by global investors

Jio grew from a telecom network to a diversified digital ecosystem in four years. Now, global investors are flocking to it before Reliance takes it public.





Picture courtesy: Ministry of Aviation

Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, on how Lifeline Udan is delivering essentials to remote parts of India amidst COVID-19.





Anup Jain, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners

Anup Jain, Managing Partner of Orios Venture Partners, talks about what it takes to identify the best founders and investing in consumer brands.





Vasanth Madhav Kamath and Jeevan M, Co-founder, Hydrogreens Agri Solutions

Hydrogreens Agri Solutions has developed a climate-controlled vertical grow house, which allows farmers to grow quality fodder with minimum use of water and electricity.





Image credit: Aditya Ranade

Bike-sharing startups Bounce and Vogo’s new study on the future of mobility says that self-driven two-wheelers is the next big thing in the ride-hailing sector.





Saloni Mehta, Co-founder of Tactopus

Bengaluru-based startup Tactopus aims to make schools inclusive by building learning tools for differently-abled children around the world.





