Story of Sonam Clocks, India’s second-largest clock company
Jayesh Shah’s Sonam Clocks started as a small shop in Mumbai. Today, it manufactures up to 15,000 wall clocks, sees 50,000 clock movements a day.
In conversation with singer Jasleen Royal
Singer, songwriter, and composer Jasleen Kaur Royal jumped into the spotlight after winning the Best Indie Song award at MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.
The startup fighting Google Duo, WhatsApp
A product of EveryCrave, Vidphon is a secure, full-suite video communications platform for organisations to unlock new digital business models driven by live video.
CreditMate's pivot from bike loans to collections
With an average loan size of Rs 50,000 and a longer repayment cycle, CreditMate claims to have brought down repayment failure rates to under one percent.
Go-to-market helps with reaching product-market fit
Avnish Bajaj of Matrix Partners India talks about the difference between Product-Market Fit (PMF) and Go-to-Market (GTM), and what works best when.
Redefining the smart home experience
Co-founder of North Carolina-based WooBloo Sirisha Gondi speaks on innovation, women’s empowerment, and the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit.
