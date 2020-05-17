Story of Sonam Clocks, India’s second-largest clock company

Jayesh Shah’s Sonam Clocks started as a small shop in Mumbai. Today, it manufactures up to 15,000 wall clocks, and is seeing 50,000 clock movements a day.









Singer, songwriter, and composer Jasleen Kaur Royal jumped into the spotlight after winning the Best Indie Song award at MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.





The core team during NASSCOM event





A product of EveryCrave, Vidphon is a secure, full-suite video communications platform for organisations to unlock new digital business models driven by live video.





CreditMate Founding Team





With an average loan size of Rs 50,000 and a longer repayment cycle, CreditMate claims to have brought down repayment failure rates to under one percent.









Avnish Bajaj of Matrix Partners India talks about the difference between Product-Market Fit (PMF) and Go-to-Market (GTM), and what works best when.





Sirisha Gondi, Co-founder of WooBloo





Co-founder of North Carolina-based WooBloo Sirisha Gondi speaks on innovation, women’s empowerment, and the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!