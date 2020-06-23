Coronavirus updates for June 23

With the death toll crossing 14,000, India's coronavirus case load stands at over 440,000, according to Worldometer.









Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, becoming the state with the second-worst cases of infections. West Bengal has ordered all schools and colleges in the state to remain closed till July 31. Meanwhile, Punjab has instructed hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, and other hospitality services to reopen at reduced 50 percent capacity.





Patanjali Founder Ramdev claimed to have developed Ayurvedic medicines that can 'cure' coronavirus within seven days based on a clinical trial of 280 people. However, The Ministry of AYUSH has taken suo moto cognizance of Patanjali's claims, saying the research and claims of the study have not been shared with the Centre. The ministry has asked Patanjali to stop advertising and publicising such claims until the products are examined.





While the global coronavirus case count has soared past 9.2 million, the UN says more than 100 million children in South Asia could slip into poverty as a result of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How COVID-19 has transformed the used two-wheeler business in India





In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer of CredR, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the used two-wheeler business in India.





What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world





In a conversation with YourStory, redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world.





The Zoho Experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home





Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the SaaS company is experimenting with 10 village offices in Tamil Nadu where its staff will be able to access Zoho’s feeder offices, situated in not more than 20-30 kilometres from their home towns.





With COVID-19 spreading fast, this Delhi startup enables companies to check on their employees' health





Delhi-based Rajeev Arora and Manu Grover have decided to use a data-led approach to help organisations monitor their employees' health during the COVID-19 crisis.





2 Pune-based entrepreneurs team up for new startup that makes face shields to fight coronavirus





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Aditya Kabra, Founder and CEO of Zeroplast Labs, and Mitesh Rasal, Co-founder and CEO of RUT3 Engineering, in May launched Pune-based Armor Care that offers comfortable, light-weight, and low-cost face shields.





These startups are ensuring mental wellbeing of their employees with yoga, meditation, workshops





During these bleak times, startups are doing their best to keep the team spirit high through workshops, yoga, meditation, and self-motivation sessions.





MSME Week: How long will SMBs take to recover from the COVID-19 crisis?





Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discusses some pain points of MSMEs and steps that can be taken to ensure their speedy recovery.





10 small business ideas that require low investment to succeed during COVID-19





The COVID-19 pandemic has been a bane for most of the industry, but also a boon for many. Increased hygiene concerns and demand for healthcare products such as gloves and masks have encouraged entrepreneurs to start looking at some of these industries.





Coronavirus: This citizen-led initiative in Mumbai has served over 37 lakh meals to migrant workers





With a well-coordinated team of volunteers, KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed more than 37 lakh meals to the hungry during the lockdown, along with providing dry rations and arranging transportation facilities.





From Vidya Balan to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, why social media influencers are endorsing #ApnaDeshApnaMask campaign





#ApnaDeshApnaMask, spearheaded by EkDesh and its co-founder Poonam Kaul, is a campaign that encourages people to wear home-made masks, practice social distancing, and practice appropriate hygiene such as sanitising and handwashing during times of coronavirus.





How technology can ensure safe deliveries during COVID-19





Tech-enabled hygiene precautions have become increasingly popular given the current global scenario, and brands are striving to ensure that they jump on the bandwagon.





How will we work: A look at the coworking industry post-COVID-19





A-Scale examines how workspaces will evolve post-COVID-19 and how the coworking industry can impact and change the way we work.





12 Workplace Hygiene Tips Every Company Should Follow





Because of COVID-19, we must maintain perfect hygiene while at work, but not only by keeping our hands clean but by keeping our surroundings sterile and decluttered too.