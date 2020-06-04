Coronavirus updates for June 4

According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India jumped to over 221,000, with more than 6,100 deaths reported. For the first time, the country recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours — the highest single-day spike yet.





Maharashtra has allowed inter-district movement of people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as the state reported 122 deaths in a single day. According to an order by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, Dehradun will remain closed for two days in a week — Saturday and Sunday — as the state is witnessing an increase in the number of cases. In Punjab, gym owners and fitness trainers urged the government to allow the opening of gyms. After Jharkhand and Odisha, Swiggy expanded online processing and home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal.





The number of coronavirus infections worldwide reached 6.6 million, with single-day cases crossing 120,000 globally for the third time, according to Worldometer. The number of unemployment claims reached 42 million in the US, with unemployment figure predictions as high as 20 percent of the country's population. Armenia's prime minister warned that the country's hospitals cannot cope with the number of coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, China allowed foreign airlines to resume operations in the country.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Meet the IoT startup helping the likes of OYO, MyGate, and L&T build a contactless future





Goa-based startup Spintly has built an IoT-enabled access control system, which is witnessing soaring demand in the aftermath of coronavirus.





[YS Learn] It isn’t time to be popular; it’s time for tough calls, say investors. Here's how you do it





The coronavirus pandemic has been termed as 2020’s Black Swan event. Businesses big and small are floundering, revenues have been hit, economies are at an all-time low, and for startups, founders have been forced and pushed against the wall to make some tough decisions.





Making 5 million polyester swabs a week for COVID-19 tests, this Delhi business says it can alone meet India’s requirements





In just ten days, cotton hygiene products manufacturer Suparshva Swabs converted its cotton processing lines to produce polyester-spun swabs for COVID-19 testing. The Delhi-based family business claims it can take its production capacity up to 30 million swabs a week.





Coronavirus: This app helps people connect with others in their neighbourhood





Simply Local is a hyper local broadcasting system that was devised to bridge the communication gap between the residents and the civic bodies. The app has been particularly useful in helping locals disseminate information to people near them, during the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: This 12-year-old from Noida bought plane tickets from her savings for migrant workers





Niharika Dwivedi bought tickets from her pocket money to send three migrant workers from Jharkhand to their hometown.





Harking back to essentials: How to keep yourself and your team motivated





Why it is essential to shift from a mindset of ‘3X ballooning’ to the ‘top 3 basics’ to survive and thrive in the current times.





Coronavirus: How fashion and lifestyle influencers are rethinking their content strategy





Amidst the lockdown to curb coronavirus, fashion and lifestyle influencers are trying to creatively reform their content strategies to stay relevant.