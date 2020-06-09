Coronavirus updates for June 9

With a daily spike of almost 10,000 cases and 266 fatalities recorded in 24 hours, India now has more than 270,000 positive COVID-19 cases, according to Worldometer. Out of these, around half of the cases are active.





Though currently it has around 30,000 cases, Delhi is now expecting more than one lakh cases by the end of June, and more than 5.5 lakh by the end of July. West Bengal has launched a web portal for IT professionals who returned to the state due to COVID-19 and are seeking to change their jobs. Meghalaya withdrew its order to open places of religious worship in view of the spike of confirmed cases in the state.





Across the world, there are still more than 3.2 million active coronavirus cases. According to a health official in Iran, one in five people in the country is suspected to have been infected. Indonesia is the latest country to resume its domestic flight operations, even as the country announced its biggest rise in coronavirus cases. According to a study analysing satellite imagery outside hospitals, coronavirus may have been spreading in Wuhan, China — the epicentre — as early as August.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic





Tanuj Shori explains how coronavirus proved to be a “blessing in disguise” for Square Yards





On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Square Yards Co-founder Tanuj Shori explained how several offline steps in the proptech market got digitised within a day amid the coronavirus lockdown, thereby boosting business for the startup.





How Flipkart kept its users engaged during lockdown with effective collaboration





The tech team at Flipkart came out with numerous types of content on its app to remain connected with its user base amidst the lockdown. It was a coordinated effort despite employees working remotely.





How a WhatsApp group metamorphosed into a telemedicine collective to combat COVID-19





Project StepOne is a telemedicine collective that brings together 21 startups, over 6,000 volunteer doctors, and active citizenry to power state government helpline numbers and take the fight to COVID-19.





This Delhi-based startup has developed UV sterilisation box to disinfect daily use objects within 3 minutes





The UV sterilisation box is an automated disinfectant chamber which sanitises small-sized objects like mobile phones, watches, rings, currency notes, masks, and key rings, providing protection against germs, bacteria, and viruses breeding on the surface of the objects.





[Techie Tuesday] How Riddhi Mittal, who started coding at 10, is using her tech prowess to help combat coronavirus





In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Riddhi Mittal, who started learning how to code when she was 10 years old. Riddhi has worked with the likes of Facebook and Microsoft, founded a fintech startup in India, and is now using technology to combat coronavirus.





Aarogya Setu crosses 30M downloads on JioPhone in less than a month





Contact tracing app Aarogya Setu launched on JioPhones last month, and has over three crore installs already. It is the fastest-growing app in India.





The smartphones sales will decline to 127 million in 2020 due to COVID-19: Report





According to a report by techARC, the only strategy to sustain revenues for smartphone brands is to diversify into other categories, which they have been doing already.





Money Matters: 5paisa.com CEO Prakarsh Gagdani talks about the impact of the pandemic and the future of trading





As part of its continuing Money Matters series, YourStory will be speaking to 5paisa.com Founder and CEO, Prakarsh Gagdani, who will speak to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, about the impact of the virus on the broking sector, the changing face of the investor.





Pandemic Heroes: These volunteers have provided more than 30,000 meals, 2,000 masks and legal counselling to the underprivileged





Volunteers at Pranyas Development Foundation, as well as its founder Rahul Sharma, are on their feet to help the underprivileged and the healthcare workers, who are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.





What opportunities lie ahead for startups and MSMEs in the post-pandemic world





As businesses across the world get disrupted amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a ‘new normal’ is on the horizon. How will this look like for startups and MSMEs moving ahead?





7 Financial Lessons Lockdown Taught Us





We have been through 60+ days of lockdown and life has changed much more than we had ever imagined. Some of us have pulled off the last two months with no income. Many of us have struggled and a few of us are still figuring out what comes next.





How Micro and Small businesses should prepare for post COVID 19 world





As India unlocks, all eyes are on micro and small businesses. Can they revive their business models with limited or negligible cash reserves?





Positive Effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) In Our Lives





I would like to take an opportunity to drive your attention towards the brighter side of staying at home to practice social distancing and working from home (WFH) as a necessary precaution to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection.





How accounting software can keep your financial records on track post lockdown





Due to months of lockdown, ample amount of work is pending with companies, where accounting software can help delegate and monitor all tasks while working from home.





Addressing COVID-19 Impact on Businesses through Digital Reformation





Ground-breaking transformations are taking place across sectors at this very moment to fortify the future of all businesses through digital transformation and smart automation solutions.





Govt to consider extending deadline for availing 15 pc corporate tax rate benefit: FM





Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the COVID-19 Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies and not just micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





Hiring activities declines by 61pc in May due to lockdown: Naukri.com





Recruitment declined by 61 percent to 910 job postings in May as compared to 2,346 in the same month last year, according to NaukriJobSpeak Index.