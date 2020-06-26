This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock

Amid coronavirus, Bengaluru-based EV startup Emflux Motors is manufacturing face shields to meet the increased demand for PPE gear.





Hetika Shah with her product

Developed by Hetika Shah, the 4S SHIELD face mask covers all four sensory organs, and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.





Dhruv Kapoor, Partner Sistema Asia Capital

Dhruv Kapoor of Sistema Asia Capital speaks about exits and investing in high-growth startups, and the role of VCs in the post-COVID-19 world.





Indiarath, a new startup incubator, aims to bridge the gap between Indian entrepreneurs, global experts and impact-driven coaching.





Ramki Gaddipati, Bhavin Turakhia and Murali Nair

Bengaluru-based Zeta is a full-stack cloud-based neo-banking platform that enables banks and financial institutions to launch fintech products.





Swasth app is a collaborative effort of doctors, healthcare facilities, and healthtech apps to make COVID-19 care accessible and affordable.





Founded in 1984, Naturals Ice Cream was started by a fruit vendor's son who endured many changes to build a brand with 129 outlets pan India.





China former richest person, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma, has been dethroned by Tencent CEO Pony Ma, who's gained $10 billion in 2020.





Chandra Vardhana, Founder of Prayaana Labs

Meet Chandra Vardhana, founder of Prayaana Labs, who is helping women follow their professional and entrepreneurial dreams.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!