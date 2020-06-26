This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock

Amid coronavirus, Bengaluru-based EV startup Emflux Motors is manufacturing face shields to meet the increased demand for PPE gear.

By Team YS
26th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pivoting from EVs to face shields

Emflux Motors

Amid coronavirus, Bengaluru-based EV startup Emflux Motors is manufacturing face shields to meet the increased demand for PPE gear.


An innovative face mask

Sanctuary Safety Equipment

Hetika Shah with her product

Developed by Hetika Shah, the 4S SHIELD face mask covers all four sensory organs, and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.


Investing in high-growth startups

Dhruv Kapoor

Dhruv Kapoor, Partner Sistema Asia Capital

Dhruv Kapoor of Sistema Asia Capital speaks about exits and investing in high-growth startups, and the role of VCs in the post-COVID-19 world.


Mentors from global startup ecosystems

Incubator

Indiarath, a new startup incubator, aims to bridge the gap between Indian entrepreneurs, global experts and impact-driven coaching.


Zeta's online banking solutions

Zeta

Ramki Gaddipati, Bhavin Turakhia and Murali Nair

Bengaluru-based Zeta is a full-stack cloud-based neo-banking platform that enables banks and financial institutions to launch fintech products.


Making COVID-19 healthcare accessible

swasth app

Swasth app is a collaborative effort of doctors, healthcare facilities, and healthtech apps to make COVID-19 care accessible and affordable.


An ice cream brand by a fruit vendor's son

Naturals Ice Cream

Founded in 1984, Naturals Ice Cream was started by a fruit vendor's son who endured many changes to build a brand with 129 outlets pan India.


Jack Ma no longer China's richest person

Jack Ma Alibaba

China former richest person, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma, has been dethroned by Tencent CEO Pony Ma, who's gained $10 billion in 2020.


Fostering entrepreneurship among women

Prayaana Labs

Chandra Vardhana, Founder of Prayaana Labs

Meet Chandra Vardhana, founder of Prayaana Labs, who is helping women follow their professional and entrepreneurial dreams.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WhatsApp calls to now support up to 8 participants

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

China's battle of billionaires: Alibaba's Jack Ma loses richest tag to Tencent's Pony Ma

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This entrepreneur from Halol, Gujarat, has developed an innovative face mask to fight COVID-19

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Could COVID-19 bring a shift in the alternative medicine industry?

Ayush Verma

Gamification for employee engagement and motivation: CII summit explores strategies for the knowledge era

Madanmohan Rao

[App Fridays] Apple introduces new tools for developers to get ‘more power’ at WWDC 2020

Rashi Varshney

Virtual network startup CloudConnect looks at ARR of Rs 10 Cr as businesses go digital

Vishal Krishna

Pivot and Persist: Analytics startup uses AI to monitor social distancing amid coronavirus

Shreya Ganguly

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online