This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock
Amid coronavirus, Bengaluru-based EV startup Emflux Motors is manufacturing face shields to meet the increased demand for PPE gear.
An innovative face mask
Developed by Hetika Shah, the 4S SHIELD face mask covers all four sensory organs, and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.
Investing in high-growth startups
Dhruv Kapoor of Sistema Asia Capital speaks about exits and investing in high-growth startups, and the role of VCs in the post-COVID-19 world.
Mentors from global startup ecosystems
Indiarath, a new startup incubator, aims to bridge the gap between Indian entrepreneurs, global experts and impact-driven coaching.
Zeta's online banking solutions
Bengaluru-based Zeta is a full-stack cloud-based neo-banking platform that enables banks and financial institutions to launch fintech products.
Making COVID-19 healthcare accessible
Swasth app is a collaborative effort of doctors, healthcare facilities, and healthtech apps to make COVID-19 care accessible and affordable.
An ice cream brand by a fruit vendor's son
Founded in 1984, Naturals Ice Cream was started by a fruit vendor's son who endured many changes to build a brand with 129 outlets pan India.
Jack Ma no longer China's richest person
China former richest person, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma, has been dethroned by Tencent CEO Pony Ma, who's gained $10 billion in 2020.
Fostering entrepreneurship among women
Meet Chandra Vardhana, founder of Prayaana Labs, who is helping women follow their professional and entrepreneurial dreams.
