All about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world
Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce; Sudeept Maiti of WRI India; and Pawan Mulukutla, Urban Mobility Expert, spoke about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world.
Drawing entrepreneurship lessons from sport
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra and cricketer Suresh Raina spoke of battling tough times on the field and off it with calmness, discipline, and motivation from "seniors".
Helping artisans sell their products
Megastores is helping artisans sell their products globally under their own brand name, ensuring customers a quality and authentic buy for a fair price.
How companies reacted to H-1B visa freeze
Indians, who account for nearly 74 percent of the work visas in the US, are the single largest group of H-1B visa-holders.
Coronavirus and the consumer and retail sector
The consumer and retail sectors have been forced to reimagine the way they interact with customers in a post-COVID-19 world.
This apparel brand clocks Rs 8 lakh a month
Ruviero Apparels started with five machines to give quality fashion at an affordable cost, and caters to brands like Khadi India (Chandigarh), Fablestreet, etc.
The story of Suniel Shetty-backed Fittr
Fittr started by providing online coaching to members of the group who needed help on their fitness journeys, and charged a minor fee.
