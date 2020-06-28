All about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce; Sudeept Maiti of WRI India; and Pawan Mulukutla, Urban Mobility Expert, spoke about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world.





Deep Kalra (left) and Suresh Raina at TiE Delhi-NCR's Smashup! event





MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra and cricketer Suresh Raina spoke of battling tough times on the field and off it with calmness, discipline, and motivation from "seniors".





The Megastores team





Megastores is helping artisans sell their products globally under their own brand name, ensuring customers a quality and authentic buy for a fair price.









Indians, who account for nearly 74 percent of the work visas in the US, are the single largest group of H-1B visa-holders.





Anant Gupta, Managing Director at Kedaara Capital, in conversation with Technopak Advisors' Ankur Bisen on changing consumer trends, post-COVID-19





The consumer and retail sectors have been forced to reimagine the way they interact with customers in a post-COVID-19 world.





Ruchi Soni and Vishal Singla, Cofounders, Ruviero Apparels





Ruviero Apparels started with five machines to give quality fashion at an affordable cost, and caters to brands like Khadi India (Chandigarh), Fablestreet, etc.





Jitendra Chouksey





Fittr started by providing online coaching to members of the group who needed help on their fitness journeys, and charged a minor fee.





