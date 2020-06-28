All about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce; Sudeept Maiti of WRI India; and Pawan Mulukutla, Urban Mobility Expert, spoke about the future of mobility in a post-COVID-19 world.

By Team YS
28th Jun 2020
Mobility in a post-COVID-19 world

mobility

Drawing entrepreneurship lessons from sport

Deep Kalra Suresh Raina

Deep Kalra (left) and Suresh Raina at TiE Delhi-NCR's Smashup! event


MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra and cricketer Suresh Raina spoke of battling tough times on the field and off it with calmness, discipline, and motivation from "seniors".


Helping artisans sell their products

Megastores

The Megastores team


Megastores is helping artisans sell their products globally under their own brand name, ensuring customers a quality and authentic buy for a fair price.


How companies reacted to H-1B visa freeze

H1B Visa


Indians, who account for nearly 74 percent of the work visas in the US, are the single largest group of H-1B visa-holders.


Coronavirus and the consumer and retail sector

What post-COVID looks like for Indian consumer and retail startups

Anant Gupta, Managing Director at Kedaara Capital, in conversation with Technopak Advisors' Ankur Bisen on changing consumer trends, post-COVID-19


The consumer and retail sectors have been forced to reimagine the way they interact with customers in a post-COVID-19 world.


This apparel brand clocks Rs 8 lakh a month

Ruviero Apparels

Ruchi Soni and Vishal Singla, Cofounders, Ruviero Apparels


Ruviero Apparels started with five machines to give quality fashion at an affordable cost, and caters to brands like Khadi India (Chandigarh), Fablestreet, etc.


The story of Suniel Shetty-backed Fittr

Fittr

Jitendra Chouksey


Fittr started by providing online coaching to members of the group who needed help on their fitness journeys, and charged a minor fee.


