A group of IIT-Guwahati students has developed a mobile application for seamless and contactless air travel not only during the current pandemic but also during non-crisis situations.





The aim of the mobile app Flyzy, developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines, is to provide contactless boarding, keeping in mind the easier baggage drop, manageable parking, better shopping experience, and providing necessary updates during the whole journey, IIT-Guwahati said in a release.









Developed by three BTech students — Deepak Meena, Hansraj Patel, and Arjit Singh — under a startup, the app also has a smart UI (user interface) assistant that helps elderly people to use it easily. Other features of the application include real-time flight notifications, universal web check-in portal, check-in baggage status, and map of the airport.





According to the release, the hybrid software will support face-biometric recognition in future, without even changing the complete software system of the airport, and is secured as the app is hosted on the cloud.





Proper IATA and DGCA guidelines were followed in the development of the app, the app makers said.





The mission of the startup, which has been recognised by the Startup India, is to build Flyzy as India's finest aviation IT technology company for providing a stress-free and safe journey to flyers, the release said.





The passengers can shop from the airport using the app and can make payment as well, besides they can either opt for the takeaway or gate delivery option. Flyzy also supports multi-currency payments.





For food ordering purposes, the app dynamically suggests the passenger the best option he/she could choose, based on the flight status. For instance, if the flight departs in one hour, the app will suggest to the passenger the food items that could be prepared within the available time, as per the release.





The idea is not only relevant during the present pandemic situation but also during the non-crisis times, the release said, adding the main idea behind the application is to provide a seamless journey to passengers as they move through the airport, especially to the first-time flyers.





The application will guide them thoroughly and provide them with an easy understanding and implementation of several airport functions, it said.





The founders believe that the application will help the aviation industry save money as the process will become automated, faster and easier.





The company provides an end-to-end service at a low infrastructure cost. The team is already in the process of talking to the authorities to implement the application at some airports, IIT-Guwahati said.