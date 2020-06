Infosys launches online programme for university students worldwide

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of 'Summer of Ideas' initiative for university students worldwide.





The global eight-week ideathon, powered by Infosys' digital learning platform Wingspan, will help the global student and academic community overcome the loss of learning opportunities as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19, a statement said.





The initiative will allow students access to Infosys mentorship and specially curated learning materials virtually, it added.





The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies.





In addition to getting their ideas consulted and refined by Infosys mentors, renowned professors, and technology thought leaders, the students will have the opportunity to showcase these ideas to industry experts.





The platform will also allow students to network with each other, collaborate with teams across geographies and share ideas using various digital tools, the statement said.





"According to estimates by UNESCO, COVID-19 has affected nearly 1.2 billion students and youth globally. The Infosys Summer of Ideas will deliver a purposeful summer learning opportunity for students impacted by this pandemic," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.





"Infosys has always believed in lifelong learning as a key strategy pillar for our employees as well as our partner universe," Pravin added.





He said over two lakh Infosys employees use its in-house digital learning platform to reskill and upskill themselves, and expressed confidence that Infosys Wingspan will empower students with a great user experience, as well as skills that will be even more relevant in the post-COVID-19 world.





In another initiative, Infosys announced the launch of its enterprise-grade Return to Workplace solutions to help clients as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement elevated body temperature (EBT) screening, contact tracing, mask compliance / social distancing compliance, COVID-19 chatbot and contactless biometrics, among others, the company said in a statement.





