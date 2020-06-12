Infosys launches online programme for university students worldwide

The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five, that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies.

By Press Trust of India
12th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of 'Summer of Ideas' initiative for university students worldwide.


The global eight-week ideathon, powered by Infosys' digital learning platform Wingspan, will help the global student and academic community overcome the loss of learning opportunities as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19, a statement said.


The initiative will allow students access to Infosys mentorship and specially curated learning materials virtually, it added.
Infosys
Also Read

Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani


The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies.


In addition to getting their ideas consulted and refined by Infosys mentors, renowned professors, and technology thought leaders, the students will have the opportunity to showcase these ideas to industry experts.


The platform will also allow students to network with each other, collaborate with teams across geographies and share ideas using various digital tools, the statement said.


"According to estimates by UNESCO, COVID-19 has affected nearly 1.2 billion students and youth globally. The Infosys Summer of Ideas will deliver a purposeful summer learning opportunity for students impacted by this pandemic," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.


"Infosys has always believed in lifelong learning as a key strategy pillar for our employees as well as our partner universe," Pravin added.


He said over two lakh Infosys employees use its in-house digital learning platform to reskill and upskill themselves, and expressed confidence that Infosys Wingspan will empower students with a great user experience, as well as skills that will be even more relevant in the post-COVID-19 world.


In another initiative, Infosys announced the launch of its enterprise-grade Return to Workplace solutions to help clients as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement elevated body temperature (EBT) screening, contact tracing, mask compliance / social distancing compliance, COVID-19 chatbot and contactless biometrics, among others, the company said in a statement.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these ex-Tata Group execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Postman raises $150 million in Series C round at $2 billion valuation

Thimmaya Poojary

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
How Uniphore is getting businesses ready for a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's fundamentals demand much better rating, GDP growth to decline this year: CEA

Press Trust of India

India needs to ramp up manufacturing of ventilator components: Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Press Trust of India

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel to nearby destinations

Press Trust of India

Unlock 1.0: What it holds for real estate sector

Kapil Kapur

Tech is the 'new normal' for companies post-COVID-19, says Anant Maheshwari of Microsoft India

Saheli Sen Gupta

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India