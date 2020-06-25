[Jobs Roundup] Work with Tiger Global-backed society management startup MyGate with these openings

For long, the society management sector has been unroganised and inefficient. Tech startup MyGate was founded in 2016 to solve this very problem. Founders Vijay Arisetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Shreyans Daga started the security management startup to enable end-to-end community management of gated communities.





The Bengaluru-based startup had raised $56 million in Series B round in October last year. Backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, US-based JS Capital LLC, Tiger Global Management, and Prime Venture Partners, MyGate records close to 90 million visitor validations every month.





The startup uses automation to disrupt the security management sector. Since the coronavirus pandemic, it has also been ensuring that social distancing is maintained in communities.





Founders of MyGate (L to R): Shreyans Daga, Abhishek, Vijay Arisetty and Vivaik Bhradwaj (sitting)





Lead - Product Designer

Lead - Product Designer

Experience required: 3 to 9 years





The Product Designer at MyGate will be responsible for designing and building user experience for the startup's products, across mobile or web platforms. They will be responsible for documenting, designing, developing, and delivering interaction models, workflows, user interfaces, and related assets for the startup's mobile and web applications.





The ideal candidate should have three to nine years of experience in UX design, primarily on mobile platforms. They should have a strong visual and aesthetic sense, and an ability to translate thoughts into the design, using Invision, Sketch/XD, or other tools.





Software Engineer III

Experience required: 6+ years





Software Engineer III plays a crucial role in leading and overseeing design and development efforts of multiple product groups. They need to ensure that the systems are fault-tolerant and perform reliably at high volumes. The candidate will be responsible for mentoring and leading a team of engineers. They will be required to brainstorm with the product and business stakeholders as well.





An ideal Software Engineer should have a minimum of three years of experience in high-scale production environments like consumer internet and SaaS. They should have experience in one or more programming languages, including Java, Python, ROR, Golang, and C++.





Client Account Manager

Experience required: 1 to 3 years





The Lead Client Account Manager will be required to develop relationships with a portfolio of clients. They will be responsible for acquiring a thorough understanding of key consumer needs and requirements. Additionally, they would need to ensure that the correct products and services are delivered to consumers. They will also have to resolve any issues or problems that the customers might face, and play an integral role in generating new sales that will later turn into long-lasting relationships.





The Client Account Manager should have experience in sales and providing solutions based on consumer needs. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are necessary.





Software Engineer II

Experience required: 3 to 7 years





The Software Engineer II at MyGate will be responsible for designing, developing, and delivering high-scale distributed systems for one or more modules while mentoring a few junior engineers. They will be required to partner with cross-functional teams like product management, operations, and business, to propose and influence the design of platforms or systems for higher scale and complexity.





The candidate should have extensive coding experience in Java, Python, ROR, or Golang. Additionally, they should have three to seven years of experience in consumer internet companies or high-scale SaaS.





Senior Product Manager

Experience required: 4 to 8 years





The Senior Product Manager at MyGate will be co-owning the product strategy, outcomes, and execution for the respective product line. They will be responsible for driving user adoption, engagement, and retention on products by understanding the needs, motivation, and behaviour of the startup's users. Additionally, the Product Manager will be responsible for mentoring a team and lead the efforts to build a high-quality product.





The ideal candidate should have four years of product management experience, with at least two years of experience in building consumer internet products. They should also have strong verbal and written communication and presentation skills.





