[Jobs roundup] Join the Y-Combinator-backed voice AI platform Observe.AI with these openings

Observe.AI’s mission is to transform the $300 billion voice customer service industry by turning every agent into a best brand representative through AI-based insights and coaching. It believes that in a digital world, agents provide a rare opportunity to humanise brands and improve the customer experience.





Founded in 2017 by Akash Singh, Sharath Keshava, and Swapnil Jain, Observe.AI brings coaching and conversational insights to the world’s top brands to improve the customer experience.





Leveraging the latest speech and natural language processing technologies, Observe.AI enables organisations to quickly analyse their calls. With Observe.AI, support teams can improve call quality, monitor compliance, and coach agents to become top performers.





Observe.AI is claimed to be trusted by more than 100 customers and partners, including, Tripadvisor, Microsoft, ERCBPO, and Talkdesk.





Backed by Scale Venture Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and Emergent Ventures, Observe.AI’s headquarter is located in San Francisco, and also has an office in Bengaluru.





Observe.ai is actively looking to expand its footprint in the Indian market, while scouting for engineers for its Bengaluru office. If you wish to join the Observerians, then here are some openings for you.





Product Designer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The startup is looking for someone who can take the responsibility of designing all its early-stage products. They are required to translate the company's vision, feedback and ideas into product designs. The candidate will be working closely with the other designers, product managers, and engineers, and need to collaborate with the design lead to build design standards and practices. Their responsibilities also include guiding product research and usability testing as well as to understand and improve its design processes.





Backend Engineer

Experience needed: 2+ years





As a backend engineer at Observe.ai, the candidate will be required to work with the team to define the technical stack and own it. They need to collaborate with the product team to understand the product roadmap and define the technical roadmap.





Apart from this, they are expected to participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging as well as integrating user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic. Their aim should be to build reusable code and libraries for future use and optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.





Senior Product Manager

Experience needed: 3+ years





The responsibilities of a product manager include designing, implementing and supporting a best-in-class SaaS application for Voice AI. They should act as the voice of the user and build deep customer understanding via meetings, surveys, analytics, beta testing, and usability research with the results summarised in person as that connects customer needs to the solutions.





The candidate will be required to author roadmaps, epics, user stories and use cases, functional and nonfunctional requirements, and acceptance criteria to clearly define and communicate new services and features. They need to also balance the internal and external demands with available resources by prioritising requirements, scoping features, and setting expectations.





Machine Learning Engineer

Experience needed: 3+ years





As a machine learning engineer, the candidate will be required to work with large datasets, as well as quickly prototype and build data models. They need to deploy machine learning solutions into production as well as optimise solutions for performance and scalability. It is their responsibility to ensure the reproducibility of previous experiments and to keep up-to-date with new technologies that may be able to support machine learning applications.





Demand/Lead Generation Executive

Experience needed: 2+ years





Observe.AI is seeking hard-working, disciplined, self-starter, and motivated individuals to join its team. The candidates will be assisting in driving new customer acquisition through outbound prospecting activities, attend industry events, and work in tandem with marketing and senior sales leadership team in winning marquee logos. They will conduct high-level conversations with senior stakeholders about their challenges in business and call center operations.





The candidate will be working closely with the field sales representatives to penetrate into specific accounts and will be responsible for maintaining account information on sales force.





