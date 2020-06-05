Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg

Foodtech startup EVO Foods has developed Asia’s first plant-based liquid egg product as it seeks to revolutionise India’s plant-based, sustainable food market.

By Team YS
5th Jun 2020
EVO

Foodtech startup EVO Foods has developed Asia’s first plant-based liquid egg product as it seeks to revolutionise India’s plant-based, sustainable food market.


Pivot and Persist: Digital Jalebi's journey

digital jalebi

[LtoR] Syed Fawaz Ahmed and Nikhil Joshi

Event startup Digital Jalebi decided to bring its offline event-organising talent online. Its latest product is a web-based customisable virtual event platform.


You are the hero of the story: Anand Chandrasekaran

Anand Chandrasekaran

Anand Chandrasekaran, Angel Investor and Executive Vice President of Product Management at Five9

Anand Chandrasekaran of Five9 on building five products with over 10 million users, coronavirus impact, and his learnings from Mark Zuckerberg and Marissa Meyer.


Meet the startup helping build a contactless future

Spintly founders

Goa-based startup Spintly has built an IoT-enabled access control system, which is witnessing soaring demand in the aftermath of coronavirus.


Amazon sellers can now manage business in Hindi

Gopal Pillai

Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India

Amazon looks at enabling more Indian MSMEs to embrace ecommerce to grow, continuing to double down its efforts on vernacular, voice, and video initiatives.


How Y Combinator-backed Lokal is fighting fake news

Lokal

Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary, Founders of Lokal

Lokal provides hyperlocal news, job listing, classifieds, and matrimony ads to the non-English speaking users of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.


SoftBank creates fund for companies by people of colour

Softbank Founder and CEO

Masayoshi Son, Founder and CEO, SoftBank

The Opportunity Growth Fund by SoftBank will focus on businesses which are created by African Americans and Latino entrepreneurs in the US.


This platform helps women entrepreneurs go digital

Pooja Goel, women entrepreneurs, digital marketing

Pooja Goel, founder of the not-for-profit Pink Collar Professionals.

Pooja Goel started Pink Collar Professionals to help women entrepreneurs go digital and maximise the benefits of the digital age for their businesses. 


Trending Stories

Jio Platforms raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala

Sohini Mitter

Meet the IoT startup helping the likes of OYO, MyGate, and L&T build a contactless future

Sohini Mitter

A unique opportunity to expand your startup across Asia via Korea: The K-Startup Grand Challenge 2020

Ryan Frantz

Hyderabad startup Mynyfy is making shopping for essential items easier through its online-to-offline model

Shreya Ganguly
Creative individuals, innovative organisations: Five traits of rebel talent, and how to harness them for business success

Madanmohan Rao

Jio Platforms raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala

Sohini Mitter

SaaS startup Etta.ai provides market intelligence to over 100 companies

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] How this Guwahati-based startup is helping companies keep employees motivated during COVID-19

Apurva P

How IoT startup LimelightIT is preparing organisations and employees for post-lockdown period

Shreya Ganguly

[App Fridays] What next on Netflix or Prime Video? This ‘jini’ lets you search, track, and filter OTT content

Sohini Mitter

