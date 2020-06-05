Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg

Foodtech startup EVO Foods has developed Asia’s first plant-based liquid egg product as it seeks to revolutionise India’s plant-based, sustainable food market.





[LtoR] Syed Fawaz Ahmed and Nikhil Joshi

Event startup Digital Jalebi decided to bring its offline event-organising talent online. Its latest product is a web-based customisable virtual event platform.





Anand Chandrasekaran, Angel Investor and Executive Vice President of Product Management at Five9

Anand Chandrasekaran of Five9 on building five products with over 10 million users, coronavirus impact, and his learnings from Mark Zuckerberg and Marissa Meyer.





Goa-based startup Spintly has built an IoT-enabled access control system, which is witnessing soaring demand in the aftermath of coronavirus.





Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India

Amazon looks at enabling more Indian MSMEs to embrace ecommerce to grow, continuing to double down its efforts on vernacular, voice, and video initiatives.





Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary, Founders of Lokal

Lokal provides hyperlocal news, job listing, classifieds, and matrimony ads to the non-English speaking users of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.





Masayoshi Son, Founder and CEO, SoftBank

The Opportunity Growth Fund by SoftBank will focus on businesses which are created by African Americans and Latino entrepreneurs in the US.





Pooja Goel, founder of the not-for-profit Pink Collar Professionals.

Pooja Goel started Pink Collar Professionals to help women entrepreneurs go digital and maximise the benefits of the digital age for their businesses.





