Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India next month

Amazon said the sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, and Boat among others.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Jul 2020
Ecommerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6-7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.


"Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6, and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings, and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes," Amazon India said in a statement.
amazon

(Source: Shutterstock)

The sale is expected to help sellers on the ecommerce marketplace make up for sales lost during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, which began on March 25, and went on for over two months.


In the initial phases of the lockdown, ecommerce companies were allowed to ship only essential items like grocery and healthcare products. These restrictions were later eased and players were allowed to ship all items.


Amazon said the sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, and Boat among others.


Indian brands and local store owners from programmes like karigar, saheli, launchpad, and local shops will also participate.


"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses, including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.


Amazon's Prime programme has more than 150 million members in 19 countries, including India.


Amazon said Prime Day in India will offer lucrative deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

