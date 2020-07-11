How Artificial Intelligence can transform digital marketing in India

Artificial Intelligence has transformed the digital landscape, such as Google’s RankBrain personalising recommendations by Amazon. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming essential in the day-to-day happenings of the digital world, with marketing and advertising being no exception.





The idea of AI may bring to mind 60’s sci-fi with futuristic robots, but it’s really about so much more. With proper understanding and analysis of data and input, AI is playing a crucial role in identifying marketing trends. Brands and marketers are incorporating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to save time and resources.





The synchronisation of AI and digital marketing

Earlier, marketers were reluctant to apply AI to their marketing strategies. But now, many successful brands like Amazon and Spotify have adopted it and using it as their marketing tools.





For example, Amazon uses AI to show only relevant products to buyers, based on previous purchases, searches, and views. It can likely increase the chances of a customer to purchase more products with the highly sought-after personalised experience.





AI, as part of digital marketing, is now a reality, providing an array of options as well as benefits. Let’s see how exactly artificial intelligence is making the future of digital marketing.

Predicting customer behaviour

AI is all about data-driven decision-making and approaches to marketing, and to this extent, is being used to integrate data from different platforms. These platforms collect and store all kinds of analytics as a part of analysing customer behaviours and patterns to develop automated systems and customer profiles to target certain markets.





The more the platforms and brands will analyse and understand, the more they will be able to target their marketing strategies towards customer preferences. In addition, consumers will find themselves handing their purchasing decisions to robots who already have a record of their previous searches and preferences.

Personalisation of messages to target the right audience

Several marketing and adtech companies have been focusing on using AI and machine learning to find the right audience to write better ads, thus increasing conversion rates and engagement with the target audience.





There are also various AI-led developments in the area of creating dynamic ads and landing pages to personalise marketing messages. It is important because recommending the right products to the right customers at the right time across digital platforms make a huge difference in sales.

Digital advertising

Without a doubt, digital advertising is the area of digital marketing that’s most successfully adopted when it comes to artificial intelligence. For example, Facebook and Google ad platforms already use ML and AI to find people more prone to making the advertiser’s desired action.





To achieve this, they analyse the user’s information, like their interests, choices, and other facets to detect the best audience for their brand.

Using ML models to predict customer spending habits

Machine Learning (ML) and their powerful algorithms analyse a customer’s past behaviour (items viewed, order frequency, search history). This gives stores the power to forecast behaviour and subsequently customise a customer’s shopping experience.





The analysis may account for a number of factors, including past purchase behaviour, advanced demographic, and location data, and comparisons to customers with their spending behaviours. These insights help them make suggestions on products and services that their customers may be interested in. It also displays how certain consumer groups contribute to organisation sales—both physical and digital.

AI-powered chatbots

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence software tool that can simulate a human conversation through pre-defined sentences and phrases. Companies are capitalising AI chatbots to provide an accurate response. This scalable machine that works around can save manpower, time and money while giving real-time customer support, and generating lead 24x7.





Chatbots can respond to various requests from several different customers at the same time, so waiting times will no longer be a problem. Also, with the help of these chatbots, bounce rates have reduced, and the chances of potential leads have increased.

Online Searches

Online searching contents has also transformed. There have been two significant AI advances: search engine optimisation and revolutionised internet searches. The voice search and Google’s algorithm, and RankBrain are the other AI advancements.

Some other innovations that are broadly used today include, Google Home, Amazon Echo, Apple’s Siri, and Microsoft’s Cortana make it convenient for people to perform searches by just pressing a button or saying a voice command.

Marketing increasingly focused on consumer mood

AI-based CRM (customer relationship management) makes it convenient to maximise the collection of user information from different platforms. It also helps to gain precise insights for target audiences and identify users’ needs so that companies can establish the most appropriate marketing strategy.





This behavioural information makes it easy for the brands to understand customer’s mood. For example, the kinds of products someone buys, pages they browse, which tools they often use, etc. With all of this collected data, marketers can easily analyse a potential consumer's needs, and adapt AI used to increase sales.





Predictive analytics

An interesting spin-off of Artificial Intelligence is predictive analytics, which is the process of using statistics, data mining, and modelling to make predictions about future outcomes. This AI application will transform marketers from reactive to proactive planners, thanks to the data that serves as an accelerator or guide to make the right decisions. Marketing campaigns can use various measured activities for enhanced business performance, higher ROI, and quicker success.





Artificial intelligence is indispensable to future digital products, especially in the field of digital marketing. For this, marketers must adapt to the current AI trend as exploring how to use the technology for your brand not only has enormous benefits to your bottom line but will also prepare your business for the next evolution of technology.