Coronavirus updates for July 30

The number of new coronavirus cases in India crossed the 50,000-mark. According to Worldometer, the country now has over 16 lakh confirmed cases, and more than 35,000 reported deaths. Over one million Indians have recovered from the infection.





West Bengal has extended the ban on flights from six cities to Kolkata till August 15. Both Tamil Nadu and Nagaland have extended the lockdown in their respective states till August 31. Meanwhile, Assam says it will not follow the Unlock-3 guidelines issued by the Centre yesterday, and instead will go for partial relaxations. Following the guidelines, Maharashtra announced the opening of malls and market complexes from August 5, however, for limited hours.





According to the Health Ministry, herd immunity against COVID-19 in India can only be achieved in pockets due to socio-economic dynamics and the vastness of the country.





Across the world, the number of COVID-19 cases have shot past 17 million. This comes as many countries including Japan are seeing a record surge in the rise of caseload. On the other hand, countries like Iceland and Sweden are tightening restrictions to curb the spread.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Appetite for cloud kitchens grows as COVID-19 eats into restaurant business





Hello dining in, bye-bye dining out! The coronavirus pandemic has orchestrated a shift in consumer behaviour, with more people opting for takeaway options, and led to the rise of cloud kitchens that ensure restaurant-like food at home.





What demonetisation did to digital payments, COVID-19 is doing to Yulu, says co-founder Amit Gupta





In the latest episode of 100x Entrepreneur Podcast, Amit Gupta talks about his journey from InMobi to Yulu, his core beliefs and principles, and angel investing.





Right now is not the time to judge people but to help them: Lendingkart Co-founder and CEO





Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies, elucidates his learning experiences from the COVID-19 crisis and the impact on MSMEs.





Pivots and persistence: how TiE Hyderabad helped local entrepreneurs weather four months of the pandemic





Startups and corporates alike have been struggling for the past four months since the coronavirus-led national lockdown was imposed. Amid the upheaval, here’s how TiE Hyderabad has helped local startups thrive.





A 105-year-old woman becomes Kerala's oldest COVID-19 survivor





Anchal-native Asma Beevi, 105, was discharged after being cured of COVID-19. She is the oldest in the state to be treated and cured of the virus.





Despite the pandemic, this sports marketing firm believes the best is yet to come for the industry





While returning to normalcy might be some time away, ITW Consulting, a consulting and management company that has been serving the sports, media and entertainment space for 10 years, believes that sports fans will continue to cheer their favourite teams with passion and dedication in new ways.





How Coworking spaces can still thrive in a post-pandemic world?





Based on the WHO standards we have discussed 4 ways through which you can bring your coworking space back into the business.





[Covid Alert]: How Rentals And PG Have Been Impacted By Pandemic





During this pandemic, people have become more and more price sensitive and they have also taken a back seat on the purchasing.





Unlock 3 guidelines: No schools, metro, cinema till August 31; Gyms allowed





The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.





COVID-19 Chronicles – Innovative ways to keep employees and customer communities engaged online





Even as conventional channels of promotion saw a tectonic shift, online and digital media showed their mettle and innovation in ensuring the dialogue and engagement does not stop.





Ecommerce spends surpass pre-COVID levels post lockdown in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, says CRED report





The study was done to understand larger trends reflected in the spending behaviour of affluent consumers before, during, and after the lockdown.