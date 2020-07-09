COVID-19's impact on small-town travel startups; Simpl's product ethos

With limited revenue and funding, travel tech startups from non-metros are having a tough time due to COVID-19. Now, they are adapting to the new normal.

By Team YS
9th Jul 2020
COVID-19's impact on travel startups

travel startups

With limited revenue and funding, travel tech startups from non-metros are having a tough time due to COVID-19. Now, they are adapting to the new normal.


Fintech startup's Simpl's product ethos

Product Roadmap- Simpl

Chaitra, Co-founder Simpl

Bengaluru-based Simpl lets people make online purchases with one click and pay later, using uses data, design, communication, and network for timely payments.


Meet the 16-year-old founder of Swadeshi Tech

Swadeshi Tech founder

A teenaged student from Noida is helping Indian users find alternatives to banned Chinese apps and electronic products through his website Swadeshi Tech.


India’s edtech market to touch $3.5B by 2022

Edtech market

Image credit: Vigesh

A report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India says the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be one of the biggest game-changers for India’s edtech sector. 


Industrialising India’s hemp and cannabis market

Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak, cofounder of Bombay Hemp

Six co-founders from Mumbai started Bombay Hemp Company in 2013, which is using cannabis and hemp plants to make textiles and lifestyle products.


Domestic violence and the Indian workplace

Domestic violence

Illustration by Aditya Ranade

The lockdown that has arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe, and more dangerous than before.


Making bar-like cocktails at home

Jimmy's Cocktails co-founders

Jimmy's Cocktails Founder Ankur Bhatia (top right) with co-founders Mirza Baig (top left) and Nitin Bharadwaj (bottom)

Jimmy’s Cocktails has four variants — Whiskey Sour, Cosmopolitan, Mango Chilli Mojito, and Sex on the Beach. Each variant comes in a 250ml glass bottle priced at Rs 99.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

