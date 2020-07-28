Coworking to pubs, how entrepreneurs are navigating the pandemic? And, actor Randeep Hooda talks conservation

Despite the remote working trend amidst COVID-19, coworking startup BHIVE is readying to remain a key provider of flexible office spaces.

By Team YS
28th Jul 2020
Keeping coworking spaces relevant

BHIVE

Despite the remote working trend amidst COVID-19, coworking startup BHIVE is readying to remain a key provider of flexible office spaces.


How Casa Piccosa helped employees in lockdown

Gowtham Paplikar

Bengaluru-based resto-pub chain Casa Piccosa, with 125 employees, provided accommodation to 80 percent of its workforce during the lockdown.


Randeep Hooda on the importance of conservation

Randeep Hooda

Ahead of World Conservation Day 2020, actor and UN Environment Ambassador Randeep Hooda talks about the need to play a starring role for sustainability.


Paytm is driving growth through ESOPs

paytm

Fintech giant Paytm hopes that its Rs 250 crore ESOP plan will help it drive more growth and help employees align themselves with its overall vision.


Bringing fresh produce to your doorstep

Fraazo

The Fraazo team

Farm-to-fork grocery startup Fraazo claims to be serving over 200,000 households in Mumbai and Pune, and aims to touch one million households in two years.


How Yuvraj Singh’s mother helped him fight cancer

shabnam singh

As the Chairperson of YouWeCan Foundation, Shabnam Singh with her son Yuvraj Singh, aims to raise awareness on cancer care and treatment.


MyGov initiative completes 6 years

Modi-MyGov

The MyGov platform, launched in 2014, is a unique, path-breaking initiative in participatory governance involving the common citizen at large.


Read Here
