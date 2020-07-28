Coworking to pubs, how entrepreneurs are navigating the pandemic? And, actor Randeep Hooda talks conservation
Despite the remote working trend amidst COVID-19, coworking startup BHIVE is readying to remain a key provider of flexible office spaces.
Keeping coworking spaces relevant
How Casa Piccosa helped employees in lockdown
Bengaluru-based resto-pub chain Casa Piccosa, with 125 employees, provided accommodation to 80 percent of its workforce during the lockdown.
Randeep Hooda on the importance of conservation
Ahead of World Conservation Day 2020, actor and UN Environment Ambassador Randeep Hooda talks about the need to play a starring role for sustainability.
Paytm is driving growth through ESOPs
Fintech giant Paytm hopes that its Rs 250 crore ESOP plan will help it drive more growth and help employees align themselves with its overall vision.
Bringing fresh produce to your doorstep
Farm-to-fork grocery startup Fraazo claims to be serving over 200,000 households in Mumbai and Pune, and aims to touch one million households in two years.
How Yuvraj Singh’s mother helped him fight cancer
As the Chairperson of YouWeCan Foundation, Shabnam Singh with her son Yuvraj Singh, aims to raise awareness on cancer care and treatment.
MyGov initiative completes 6 years
The MyGov platform, launched in 2014, is a unique, path-breaking initiative in participatory governance involving the common citizen at large.
