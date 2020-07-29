[Funding alert] Kunal Kapoor's crowdfunding platform Ketto raises Rs 109 Cr amidst the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, crowdfunding platform Ketto has been distributing PPE kits, ration kits, and providing support to migrant workers.

By Debolina Biswas
29th Jul 2020
Mumbai-based crowdfunding platform Ketto has raised Rs 109 crore to help and support more than three lakh people in various capacities.


Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, Ketto has been distributing PPE kits, ration kits and providing support to migrant workers. It has established community kitchens to feed hundreds of people every day.


kunal kapoor

Actor and Co-founder of Ketto, Kunal Kapoor

Actor and Co-founder of Ketto, Kunal Kapoor said in a release


"It is gratifying that Ketto is inspiring individuals to raise funds on the platform and some of the causes have been really close to our heart. Campaigns such as ‘Milkar for Mumbai’ has ensured food security for the most vulnerable, ‘The Khaki Project’ has supported the police force with safety essentials. The Community Kitchen project for migrant workers has also received tremendous love and support from the people."


The crowdfunding platform raises funds for personal (health, education, and travel), social (NGOs, nonprofits, and charities), and creative (movies, music, theatre, fashion, and technology).


During the lockdown 1.0, Ketto started the Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao Andolan, to support stranded migrant workers in Mumbai, and their families. Ketto has also been volunteering to feed them and underprivileged children. It has also successfully completed fundraisers for animal welfare and support strays.


Varun Sheth

Co-founder Varun Sheth

Considering the current economic downturn and job uncertainties, Co-founder Varun Sheth said, "We are hiring aggressively pan India during this pandemic as we have seen a huge growth of individuals and NGOs using our platform to raise funds for their causes, we believe with a larger team, the quality of experience and support will go up tremendously.”


Earlier this year, Ketto raised Rs 30 crore in crowdfunding through the philanthropy arm of CleverTap, CleaverTap4Good.


Varun also added that Ketto has been building its expertise in the healthcare domain and aims to on-board over 600 plus hospitals in the next 36-months. It works with partner hospitals to support patients who require urgent medical treatments.


Ketto is also planning to launch its product in the healthtech vertical to improve engagement and discovery for patients during their ongoing medical treatments.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

