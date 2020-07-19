Building D'Decor into a Rs 1,500 Cr company; The doctor who danced wearing PPE kit

Started by Ajay Arora and Sanjay Arora in 1999, furnishing fabrics business D’Decor exports to over 65 countries and is endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan.





With people working from home, Policybazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh tells why it is important for managers to over-communicate with team members.





Dr. Richa Negi

This frontline doctor’s dance activity to “blow off some steam” has gone viral for its positive content as India grapples with coronavirus.





Shailesh Gupta; CEO and Founder of Yolobus

Gurugram-based intercity travel-tech startup Yolobus offers safe and hygienic luxury coaches, with a smart fleet, and tech-friendly design.





Founding team at WarmOven

WarmOven operates through 25 FSSAI-certified cloud kitchens across Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, offering fresh cakes and desserts.





Image Source: Shutterstock

To keep the supply chains functional, India’s agritech startups are lending a helping hand to the farming community amid the COVID-19 crisis.





